With the world pretty much devoid of sports events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, boxing resumed in Nicaragua on Saturday with a televised eight-fight card in front of a live, although sparse, audience in Managua.
Promoter Rosendo Alvarez, a former two-time world champion, had dismissed the threat of the virus.
“Here we don’t fear the coronavirus, and there is no quarantine. The three deaths [reported so far by the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health] came from outside and nobody within the country has been contaminated,” Alvarez, known as “El Bufalo,” said before the event.
Photo: Reuters
However, his offer of free tickets appeared to fill only about one-10th of the 8,000 seats at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello.
Officials did not announce attendance figures.
The fights were broadcast by Nicaragua’s state-owned Canal 6 and ESPN Latin America through its ESPN KnockOut program.
Alvarez said he signed up the 16 local boxers for the card because they needed to work.
“Nicaragua is a poor country and the boxers have to eat. They can’t stay shut up in their house,” Alvarez said.
The Nicaraguan baseball and soccer leagues are still playing, and Saturday’s local sports pages included stories on a triathlon and school wrestling tournaments.
“Popular celebrations, massive funerals, marches and similar activities increase the risk of multiple simultaneous outbreaks in the whole country,” epidemiologist Alvaro Ramirez said. “I still don’t understand what the government is betting on.”
Alvarez said that his organization was taking protective measures at the bouts.
Spectators were told to stay at least 2m from the ring and medics checked temperatures when they entered. Masks were required.
Boxers also had to have “a rigorous medical checkup,” he said.
He said that there were no tests for the novel coronavirus, because “none of them have symptoms nor have they gotten sick in training.”
