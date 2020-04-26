SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

La Masia coming to screens

Barcelona’s players might be house-bound due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the club’s thirst for new revenue streams remains undeterred and on Friday they revealed plans to make a television series about their famed youth academy La Masia. The new project, written by screenwriter Albert Espinosa, is to be a fictional portrayal of the youngsters living at La Masia who are hoping to follow the paths of the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Lionel Messi in becoming first-team stars. “The protagonists will be young athletes, the people around them and their human relationships,” a team statement said. Filming is to begin at the end of this year. “We will see football, but above all we will see human relationships,” Espinosa added.

SOCCER

Ligue 1 to get full checkups

Soccer players in France’s top flight are to return to their clubs from May 11 to undergo “full medical checkups” as the league considers restarting in June pending government clearance, the Ligue de Football Professionnel said on Friday, adding that met to review the main points of a draft document on medical and health protocols. The document “foresees a return of players to training centers the week of May 11 to carry out full medical checkups, as well as swab tests, followed by daily monitoring, which will be detailed ... between now and the end of April,” it said.

TENNIS

Ex-champ out on parole

Former Grand Slam doubles champion Bob Hewitt was on Friday released from prison on parole after serving nearly four years of a six-year sentence for the rape of two underage girls and the sexual assault of another that he coached in South Africa in the 1980s and 1990s. Hewitt, who was stripped of his place in the Tennis Hall of Fame after the allegations surfaced, was back at his home near Port Elizabeth, the South African Department of Justice and Correctional Services said. Hewitt, now 80 years old, was convicted in 2015. Media reported that the victims, who waited 20 years or more for justice, opposed his parole.

E-SPORTS

Epic unveils US$2m tourney

Fortnite creator Epic Games on Friday announced the creation of an online tournament with a total purse of US$2 million to begin next week. The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational is to be played across seven regions: Europe, North America East, North America West, Middle East, Asia, Brazil and Oceania. Up to 500 players are invited per region, with another 100 per region able to get in via open qualifying tournaments. The competition begins on Friday next week with the start of the Middle East qualifiers and ends with the grand finals on May 23 and 24.

RUGBY

Quadriplegic tops ‘Everest’

Quadriplegic and former professional rugby player Ed Jackson has scaled the height of Mount Everest by hauling himself up and down the stairs of his parents’ house, and raised more than ￡41,000 (US$50,713) for charity. It took Jackson four days to climb 5,566 flights of stairs with 89,058 steps on one working leg, dragging himself up and down for 12 hours per day to get a target of 8,848m. The 31-year-old, who suffered a spinal cord injury three years ago, completed his target on Friday to raise money for Britain’s National Health Service. “I loved it despite it being painful, monotonous and boring at times,” he said after finishing. “Seeing the funds raised go way past what we dreamed it would has been inspiring.”