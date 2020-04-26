“Linsanity” is finally getting another run on the MSG Network, a spinoff of the US sports and entertainment giant Madison Square Garden Corp in New York City.
In search of content following league shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the network is turning to Jeremy Lin’s memorable NBA breakthrough, which once was ratings gold.
The network on Friday said that it would dedicate a week of programming to the 2012 stretch when Lin got his chance with the New York Knicks and took the league by storm, looking back at a feel-good story during a difficult time in New York City.
Photo: AP
Undrafted out of Harvard University, the NBA’s first American-born player of Taiwanese decent outplayed Kobe Bryant in one game, dominated the defending champion Dallas Mavericks in another and created a buzz that late NBA commissioner David Stern said was unlike any that he had seen for one player in such a short time.
It was one of the biggest highlights of the past two decades for the Knicks, but it has been largely ignored by them.
Lin left as a free agent after that season and has received little acknowledgment from the team or the station since.
Photo: AP
His decision that July to sign an offer sheet with the Houston Rockets that was structured in a way that was difficult for the Knicks to match might have angered MSG Networks chairman James Dolan.
So while the Lin-led victory over Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers has been replayed on NBA TV, Lins’ achievements have not been aired again on the MSG Network.
This would be the first time that his dazzling stretch is being shown again in its entirety.
It begins tomorrow with the Knicks’ victory over the New Jersey Nets on Feb. 4, 2012, when the then little-known point guard came off the bench and scored 25 points.
That is followed by a victory two nights later over the Utah Jazz, when Lin made his first start and scored 28 points.
He went on to become the first player with at least 20 points and seven assists in each of his first five starts since the Elias Sports Bureau began charting starts in 1970.
On Wednesday, the MSG Network is to televise the Feb. 14, 2012, victory over Toronto, when Lin beat the buzzer with a tiebreaking three-pointer.
The nationally televised victory over Bryant and the Lakers is to air on Thursday and Lin’s 26-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks follows on Friday.
Lin hurt his knee that March and required season-ending surgery.
He signed the deal with the Rockets, which the Knicks refused to match, after the season. Lin now plays professionally in China.
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
COVID-19 CONUNDRUM: Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that action should not resume until players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world No. 1 said on Sunday. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether
Kaohsiung-based Taipower moved to the top of the Taiwan Premier Football League table after the second round yesterday. Taipower moved to 6 points from two wins after prevailing 1-0 over Tainan-based Taiwan Steel, while Hang Yuen fought out a 1-1 draw against Taichung Futuro. In yesterday’s other matches, Taipei-based Tatung trounced the Taipei Red Lions 4-0 in a game streamed on CTFA.TV via YouTube that featured English-language commentary, while Ming Chuan University battled Taichung-based NTUPES to a 2-2 draw. Taiwan is among only five nations with top-division soccer action amid the COIVD-19 pandemic after soccer authorities in Burundi on Tuesday announced the suspension
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of