Indians, Formosans top field in T10 cricket series

By Grant Dexter / Staff reporter





The TCA Indians and the FCC Formosans made the best starts as the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament launched at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District yesterday.

The Indians and Formosans both won in their only games, while the Hsinchu Titans also had a victory, beating the Taiwan Daredevils in the opening match, but falling to the Indians in the second.

The Formosans downed the Chiayi Swingers in the third match.

Johan Koekemoer of South Africa holds on to a catch during their Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament match against the Hsinchu Titans at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District yesterday. Photo courtesy of Sean Carless

The batsmen struggled for runs on a pitch that offered variable bounce, with the highest innings score being the 71/6 that the Indians made before restricting the Titans to 68/6, although the Formosans chased down the Swingers’ 66/6 in just 8.4 overs, with Anthony Liu setting the chase alight with a six off the first ball of the innings.

Liu’s 15 was among the top individual scores, with Vijay Kumar’s 28 from 22 deliveries with a four and two sixes in the Titans’ loss the biggest in the super-short format. Sidhesh Pilankar (22 for the Swingers) and Daredevils captain George Klopper (20 from 18) were the only others to reach 20.

The clash of the day was the second match as the Indians’ Vivek Hegde bowled the final over with 10 runs required.

Earlier, Kumar had put the Titans on course with a straight six and four in two deliveries in the seventh over, before he was caught trying to repeat the shots.

That left the Hsinchu-based side needing 20 from the final two overs, which Joyal Francis and Thomas Rayen made 10 from one before Hedge stepped up. He was hit first ball for four by Francis, but the threat was ended on the next ball with a catch on the long-on boundary.

Captain Raguram was run out the next ball without facing.

With six from three required, Hegde bowled a dot and restricted the batsmen to two singles to close out the game.

In today’s matches, the Daredevils face the Indians at 11:30am, PCCT United are expected to show some batting strength on their home ground against the ICCT Smashers and the Indians play their final match of the group stage against the Taiwan Dragons at 3:30pm.

The organizers have asked spectators to watch the livestream via the sportstiger.com app and avoid attending games to observe social distancing protocols given the COVID-19 situation.