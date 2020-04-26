No costly transfers: Woodward

VIRUS-HIT FINANCES: Manchester United vice chairman Ed Woodward said that speculation around transfers for hundreds of millions of pounds ignores reality

Reuters





Manchester United vice chairman Ed Woodward has told fans that there would be reduced spending on players as the entire soccer industry deals with the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

English Premier League games have not been played for more than six weeks and stadiums are due to be closed to fans when the season resumes in June at the earliest.

It could be several months before social distancing restrictions are eased to allow supporters back into games, dealing a significant financial blow to United, which generated more than ￡55.2 million (US$68.25 million) in match-day revenue in the first half of the season.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, right, puts the ball past Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul in their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Jan. 11. Photo: AFP

That will limit the finances available to spend on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

“Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be ‘business as usual’ for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer,” Woodward told a conference call with 12 fan representatives on Friday. “As ever, our priority is the success of the team, but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality.”

The summer transfer window usually runs through July and August — but the season is to stretch beyond June 30 if it resumes, affecting when deals are to be allowed.

One of the biggest pieces of transfer speculation during the lockdown period without live sports has been over whether United can sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Without naming Kane, Woodward alluded to reports of a potential deal worth ￡200 million.

“I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport,” Woodward said.

United is paying its staff in full, while most players at Premier League rival Arsenal are taking a 12.5 percent salary cut, and the Southampton and West Ham United squads are deferring pay.

“Of course, everyone is grappling with the economic realities of the pandemic and we are no different,” Woodward said. “So the longer the crisis continues the greater the impact will be for every club, including ourselves.”

United generated ￡303.8 million in revenue in the first six months of the financial year to Dec. 31 last year, with half coming from global sponsorship deals.

“We have always believed that our commercial model gives us greater resilience than most clubs and we are grateful for the enduring support of our commercial partners in helping us achieve that,” Woodward said.

United is fifth in the Premier League with nine games remaining, three points behind Chelsea in the fourth UEFA Champions League qualification place.