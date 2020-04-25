SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





FORMULA ONE

Teams paid to save sport

Formula One (F1) chiefs on Thursday said that some teams have been given cash payments to protect the championship’s “ecosystem” as it absorbs the financial hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. An undisclosed number of payments were made to teams, which rely heavily on profit-sharing from F1, said Greg Maffei, chief executive of F1 owner Liberty Media. “We want to make sure that teams are solvent because they are part of what we need to race successfully in 2020, 2021 and beyond,” Maffei said. “That’s not only good for us, but good for the ecosystem.”

CYCLING

Dates put events on guard

Holding the Tour de France is fundamental for the well-being of cycling, but respect for the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d’Italia must be maintained, Vuelta director Javier Guillen said on Thursday. Guillen’s comments come after the Tour, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of cycling’s earnings, was rescheduled to start on Aug. 29, clashing with the Vuelta’s traditional dates. “All for the Tour, but not the Tour against all,” Guillen told Spanish sports daily AS. “We are fully aware of the Tour’s magnitude and the necessity of holding it, but we can’t just save the Tour — we need to save the whole calendar.”

SOCCER

Dier cited over fan dispute

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier on Thursday was charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for climbing into the stands after a match to confront a fan who apparently had a disagreement with his brother. The FA said that Dier’s actions were “improper and/or threatening.” He has until May 8 to respond. Dier had to be held back after vaulting advertising boards and clambering over several rows of seats to confront the spectator after Tottenham lost to Norwich City in a penalty shoot-out in the FA Cup on March 4.

SOCCER

Mayor demands probe

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has called for an investigation into why Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid last month was allowed to go ahead in front of 52,000 supporters. Despite the game taking place after La Liga decided to play matches behind closed doors, 3,000 visiting fans were allowed to travel from Spain and attend the match at Anfield on March 11. “If people have contracted coronavirus as a direct result of a sporting event that we believe shouldn’t have taken place, well that is scandalous,” Rotheram told the BBC.

CRICKET

Dhoni done for India: player

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he does not think that Mahendra Singh Dhoni would play for India again, adding to the guessing game over the superstar former captain’s plans. Dhoni, 38, has not appeared for club or country since last year’s 50-over Cricket World Cup. Harbhajan, who plays with Dhoni at Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings, said that international retirement would be Dhoni’s future. “He won’t want to wear India’s blue jersey again,” Harbhajan said in an online forum. “IPL he will play, but for India, I think he had decided the [2019] World Cup was his last.”