FORMULA ONE
Teams paid to save sport
Formula One (F1) chiefs on Thursday said that some teams have been given cash payments to protect the championship’s “ecosystem” as it absorbs the financial hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. An undisclosed number of payments were made to teams, which rely heavily on profit-sharing from F1, said Greg Maffei, chief executive of F1 owner Liberty Media. “We want to make sure that teams are solvent because they are part of what we need to race successfully in 2020, 2021 and beyond,” Maffei said. “That’s not only good for us, but good for the ecosystem.”
CYCLING
Dates put events on guard
Holding the Tour de France is fundamental for the well-being of cycling, but respect for the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d’Italia must be maintained, Vuelta director Javier Guillen said on Thursday. Guillen’s comments come after the Tour, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of cycling’s earnings, was rescheduled to start on Aug. 29, clashing with the Vuelta’s traditional dates. “All for the Tour, but not the Tour against all,” Guillen told Spanish sports daily AS. “We are fully aware of the Tour’s magnitude and the necessity of holding it, but we can’t just save the Tour — we need to save the whole calendar.”
SOCCER
Dier cited over fan dispute
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier on Thursday was charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for climbing into the stands after a match to confront a fan who apparently had a disagreement with his brother. The FA said that Dier’s actions were “improper and/or threatening.” He has until May 8 to respond. Dier had to be held back after vaulting advertising boards and clambering over several rows of seats to confront the spectator after Tottenham lost to Norwich City in a penalty shoot-out in the FA Cup on March 4.
SOCCER
Mayor demands probe
Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has called for an investigation into why Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid last month was allowed to go ahead in front of 52,000 supporters. Despite the game taking place after La Liga decided to play matches behind closed doors, 3,000 visiting fans were allowed to travel from Spain and attend the match at Anfield on March 11. “If people have contracted coronavirus as a direct result of a sporting event that we believe shouldn’t have taken place, well that is scandalous,” Rotheram told the BBC.
CRICKET
Dhoni done for India: player
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he does not think that Mahendra Singh Dhoni would play for India again, adding to the guessing game over the superstar former captain’s plans. Dhoni, 38, has not appeared for club or country since last year’s 50-over Cricket World Cup. Harbhajan, who plays with Dhoni at Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings, said that international retirement would be Dhoni’s future. “He won’t want to wear India’s blue jersey again,” Harbhajan said in an online forum. “IPL he will play, but for India, I think he had decided the [2019] World Cup was his last.”
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
COVID-19 CONUNDRUM: Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that action should not resume until players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world No. 1 said on Sunday. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether
Kaohsiung-based Taipower moved to the top of the Taiwan Premier Football League table after the second round yesterday. Taipower moved to 6 points from two wins after prevailing 1-0 over Tainan-based Taiwan Steel, while Hang Yuen fought out a 1-1 draw against Taichung Futuro. In yesterday’s other matches, Taipei-based Tatung trounced the Taipei Red Lions 4-0 in a game streamed on CTFA.TV via YouTube that featured English-language commentary, while Ming Chuan University battled Taichung-based NTUPES to a 2-2 draw. Taiwan is among only five nations with top-division soccer action amid the COIVD-19 pandemic after soccer authorities in Burundi on Tuesday announced the suspension