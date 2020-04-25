NFL helping launch of wheelchair football league

AP





Brad Lang’s competitive drive has never left him and in the fall he hopes to be playing American football in the first Wheelchair Football League, which is being launched by Disabled Sports USA.

Lang, a Marine veteran who lost both legs in an explosion while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2011, was selected by the NFL to represent the new league that plans to play in Chicago; Los Angeles; Phoenix, Arizona; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Lang said that participating in the wheelchair version of the US’ most popular sport is important — make that essential.

“I think the best way to describe that is to share my first experience with disabled sports,” Lang said. “After I was injured, I came back to Bethesda Naval [Hospital] and in late November, I was approached by a sports rep who asked would I like to go skiing? I’m thinking that I can’t even walk, how am I going to ski?”

“I went out to a ski spectacular and tried it for the first time — and instantly fell in love with it,” Lang said. “It was 10 times more enjoyable than able-bodied skiing ever was.”

“It’s similar with football and all the disabled sports I have been able to participate in,” Lang said. “It makes you feel like you are on par with everybody else and how you used to be.”

Lang particularly likes the idea of competing in a sport based on teamwork. Games are to have seven members on a side playing both indoors and outdoors on a field with a hard surface that is 55m long and 20m wide.

“There’s the camaraderie that is bred into all military personnel and the teamwork it takes to complete every mission,” said Lang, who played youth and high-school football. “It is something I am always looking for.”

Disabled Sports USA has programs across 50 sports and is soon to expand beyond that. The sports range from athletics to archery and from mountain biking to bocce. Football is being launched with the aid of funding from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The organization also plays a role in developing athletes for the Paralympic Games.

“We have an official role as a multisport organization,” Disabled Sports USA executive director Glenn Merry said. “In real terms, we are the community-based athlete development pipeline.”

“Many of the basics of football must be streamlined for the wheelchair game,” Merry said. “With no kickoffs or punts, the ball will be thrown in the air rather than kicked. A one-hand touch on the body above the waist is considered a tackle. Each roster will be balanced through a weighting system based on a player’s disability. On conversions, a run is worth one point, a pass is worth two.”