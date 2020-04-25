The tennis jet-set think local to reboot their sport

AFP, PARIS





As the weeks go by, the globe-trotting world of top-level tennis remains in limbo and the season looks increasingly compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a glimmer of hope is emerging with plans for local tournaments to get tennis up and running again as soon as possible.

“I think there will be more regional prize money tournaments. I think this is what’s going to happen very soon,” Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday during an Instagram live chat with Fabio Fognini.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in their Australian Open men’s singles third-round match in Melbourne on Jan. 24. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Photo: AFP

For the moment, tennis has been suspended until July 13, although few players believe that it would resume at once.

The globe-trotting nature of the tour would work against a smooth resumption, as nations come out of lockdown at different times and with different rules, Djokovic said.

“It will be difficult to start the tour because our tour is every week in different countries,” he said. “I think there will be regional prize money tournaments, but probably not [rankings] points.”

Austria and Germany have announced plans for competitions next month and in June with 24 women and 32 men — including Dominic Thiem, Philipp Kohlschreiber and Jan-Lennard Struff.

In both countries, the players have been allowed to resume training.

Austria’s Thiem posted an image on social media showing him at work on a clay court and congratulating himself for “swapping the remote control for a racket.”

In France, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and his coach, Thierry Ascione, have suggested a summer tour in the south of France.

“The project will only see the light of day in the event that the tour is further postponed and if the government authorizes the organization of this kind of tournament, which will bring together a bit of the public,” Tsonga told Eurosport.

A more ambitious idea has been put forward by Patrick Mouratoglou, who coaches Serena Williams.

He proposes organizing not a tournament, but a league, starting on May 16, behind closed doors at his academy in the south of France, promising “millions of dollars” in prize money and targeting a young online audience.

Mouratoglou is a consultant for several television channels and guarantees that the matches would be broadcast on TV, especially as there would be no other live sports at the same time.

He plans 10 matches per weekend for five weeks as part of an event called Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS).

Thus far, four players have been announced: David Goffin, Fognini, Benoit Paire and Alexei Popyrin.

Rafael Nadal has also made his academy on the island of Mallorca available to players.

A statement by the academy said that Nadal was discussing with the ATP the possibility of creating “a campus where elite players can reside, train and compete between themselves in matches that will be televised so that fans around the world can enjoy them.”

Resuming the tours behind closed doors has been suggested, but many tournaments need ticket revenue to break even, and for bigger tournaments, playing in front of empty stands is bad for the image.

“Can you imagine a Grand Slam final without anyone in the stands?” Fognini asked Djokovic.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who started the season with a breakthrough run to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, has suggested that tennis might resume with team events in the autumn to allow players to earn some money, but added that the ranking tournaments take a break of exactly 12 months.

“Let’s pretend that the end of 2020 was never here,” she told Eurosport. “Then don’t start by playing the Australian Open since we already played it this year and the other tournaments in the beginning of the year, and then start from Indian Wells, where everybody stopped. It’s fair for the other Grand Slams, it’s fair for the points and for everything.”