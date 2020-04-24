SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





CRICKET

Taipei tournament to start

The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of the players who jumped at the opportunity to play was South African Johan Koekemoer, who was hailed for his efforts after he dived in to assist a driver whose car had gone into a pond in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District in February. The Taipei Cricket Federation-sanctioned event has adopted the motto “Taiwan can help,” with the organizers saying that sharing cricket amid the near-universal shut down of sports worldwide would hopefully bring a sliver of joy to cricket fans through league partner Sports Tiger, an Indian-based livestream platform.

OLYMPICS

Canada reschedules trials

Canada’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for April next year, Swimming Canada said on Wednesday. The trials, originally scheduled for March 30 to April 5 in Toronto, were postponed on March 13 as part of efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. They were rescheduled after the International Olympic Committee and local organizers postponed the Tokyo Games for one year. The meet is to be held at the same venue, the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, but would be condensed into a five-day program from the seven days originally planned. “With swimmers unable to train now, but hoping to be back in the fall, we have to adapt, and have been hard at work preparing alternate plans based on the best information available,” Swimming Canada high performance director John Atkinson said in a statement. Swimming Canada said that it would look to return to the Cayman Islands for open-water Olympic trials on April 17 to 18.

SOCCER

Bale gives to birth hospital

Wales winger Gareth Bale on Wednesday said that he donated ￡500,000 (US$616,028) to the hospital where he was born to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Real Madrid’s Bale, 30, who has won four UEFA Champions League titles since joining the Spanish giants in 2013, made the announcement in a Twitter post by the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. “I just wanted to make this video to thank everybody in the [British] NHS [National Health Service] for their hard work and sacrifice during this COVID-19 crisis,” he said. “The University Hospital of Wales holds a special place in my heart, it’s where I was born and it’s provided great support to my friends, my family and the wider community... Me and my family we’d like to show our support. Keep up the good work, you’re doing an amazing job and thank you very much.” As of yesterday, 624 people had died from the illness in Wales, with more than 8,000 cases recorded.