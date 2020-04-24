CRICKET
Taipei tournament to start
The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of the players who jumped at the opportunity to play was South African Johan Koekemoer, who was hailed for his efforts after he dived in to assist a driver whose car had gone into a pond in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District in February. The Taipei Cricket Federation-sanctioned event has adopted the motto “Taiwan can help,” with the organizers saying that sharing cricket amid the near-universal shut down of sports worldwide would hopefully bring a sliver of joy to cricket fans through league partner Sports Tiger, an Indian-based livestream platform.
OLYMPICS
Canada reschedules trials
Canada’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for April next year, Swimming Canada said on Wednesday. The trials, originally scheduled for March 30 to April 5 in Toronto, were postponed on March 13 as part of efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. They were rescheduled after the International Olympic Committee and local organizers postponed the Tokyo Games for one year. The meet is to be held at the same venue, the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, but would be condensed into a five-day program from the seven days originally planned. “With swimmers unable to train now, but hoping to be back in the fall, we have to adapt, and have been hard at work preparing alternate plans based on the best information available,” Swimming Canada high performance director John Atkinson said in a statement. Swimming Canada said that it would look to return to the Cayman Islands for open-water Olympic trials on April 17 to 18.
SOCCER
Bale gives to birth hospital
Wales winger Gareth Bale on Wednesday said that he donated ￡500,000 (US$616,028) to the hospital where he was born to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Real Madrid’s Bale, 30, who has won four UEFA Champions League titles since joining the Spanish giants in 2013, made the announcement in a Twitter post by the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. “I just wanted to make this video to thank everybody in the [British] NHS [National Health Service] for their hard work and sacrifice during this COVID-19 crisis,” he said. “The University Hospital of Wales holds a special place in my heart, it’s where I was born and it’s provided great support to my friends, my family and the wider community... Me and my family we’d like to show our support. Keep up the good work, you’re doing an amazing job and thank you very much.” As of yesterday, 624 people had died from the illness in Wales, with more than 8,000 cases recorded.
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime
COVID-19 CONUNDRUM: Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that action should not resume until players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world No. 1 said on Sunday. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether