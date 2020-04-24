The Tokyo Games cannot be delayed beyond a year-long postponement already forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee’s president warned in comments published yesterday.
Yoshiro Mori said that there is “absolutely no” chance of postponing the Games beyond their rescheduled opening on July 23 next year, Kyodo News reported.
“Also thinking about athletes and issues over Games management, it is technically difficult to delay it by two years,” Mori was quoted as saying.
Photo: AFP
Mori said that he had earlier asked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whether Japan should consider a two-year postponement, but “the prime minister decided that one year is the way to go.”
Under heavy pressure from athletes and sports associations, Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee last month agreed to a year-long postponement of the Games.
Local organizers and Japanese officials have said that the delayed Olympics would be a chance to showcase the world’s triumph over the novel coronavirus, but questions have arisen about whether even a year’s postponement is sufficient.
Earlier this week, a Japanese expert who has criticized the country’s response to the pandemic warned that he is “very pessimistic” about whether the postponed Olympics could be held next year.
“To be honest with you, I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year,” said Kentaro Iwata, professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University.
Holding the Games would require not only Japan, but also the rest of the world to have the virus under control, he said.
The organizing committee itself has been hit by the virus, on Wednesday saying that a staff member in his 30s working at its Tokyo headquarters had tested positive for the disease.
Postponing the Games is a massive logistical undertaking that is expected to incur significant additional costs.
Kyodo News quoted Mori as saying that the opening and closing ceremonies would need to undergo “drastic reviews” in order to cut costs, and that organizers would ask the ceremonies’ directors to consider including a message about the coronavirus crisis.
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime
COVID-19 CONUNDRUM: Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that action should not resume until players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world No. 1 said on Sunday. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether