Tokyo Olympics 2020: Further delay impossible: Tokyo head

AFP, TOKYO





The Tokyo Games cannot be delayed beyond a year-long postponement already forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee’s president warned in comments published yesterday.

Yoshiro Mori said that there is “absolutely no” chance of postponing the Games beyond their rescheduled opening on July 23 next year, Kyodo News reported.

“Also thinking about athletes and issues over Games management, it is technically difficult to delay it by two years,” Mori was quoted as saying.

A countdown clock for the Tokyo Games is reflected on a wet street outside Tokyo Station on Monday. Photo: AFP

Mori said that he had earlier asked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whether Japan should consider a two-year postponement, but “the prime minister decided that one year is the way to go.”

Under heavy pressure from athletes and sports associations, Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee last month agreed to a year-long postponement of the Games.

Local organizers and Japanese officials have said that the delayed Olympics would be a chance to showcase the world’s triumph over the novel coronavirus, but questions have arisen about whether even a year’s postponement is sufficient.

Earlier this week, a Japanese expert who has criticized the country’s response to the pandemic warned that he is “very pessimistic” about whether the postponed Olympics could be held next year.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year,” said Kentaro Iwata, professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University.

Holding the Games would require not only Japan, but also the rest of the world to have the virus under control, he said.

The organizing committee itself has been hit by the virus, on Wednesday saying that a staff member in his 30s working at its Tokyo headquarters had tested positive for the disease.

Postponing the Games is a massive logistical undertaking that is expected to incur significant additional costs.

Kyodo News quoted Mori as saying that the opening and closing ceremonies would need to undergo “drastic reviews” in order to cut costs, and that organizers would ask the ceremonies’ directors to consider including a message about the coronavirus crisis.