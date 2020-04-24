Red Sox lose draft pick due to sign-stealing scandal

AP, NEW YORK





The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday escaped severe penalties after a cheating investigation, with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred concluding that the 2018 World Series champions’ sign-stealing efforts were less egregious than the Houston Astros’ when they won it all the previous season.

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora was formally suspended for this season — which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but only for his role as Houston’s bench coach.

Manfred had held off on a penalty for Cora, despite fingering him as the ringleader of the Astros’ sign-stealing operation.

Cora said in a statement that he was “relieved” that the investigations were finished and that Manfred found he “did not violate any MLB rules as a member of the Red Sox organization in 2018 or 2019.”

“I also take full responsibility for the role I played, along with others, in the Astros’ violations of MLB rules in 2017,” Cora said.

“The collective conduct of the Astros organization in 2017 was unacceptable, and I respect and accept the commissioner’s discipline for my past actions,” he added.

The Red Sox upgraded the status of Ron Roenicke, who had been their interim manager pending the outcome of the investigation.

“That interim tag is removed,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “Ron is now our manager.”

The only member of the Red Sox organization who was penalized was replay system operator J.T. Watkins, who was suspended without pay for a year for breaching a prohibition on in-game use of video to identify pitch signals.

Watkins, who denied the allegations, was also prohibited from serving as the replay room operator through next year.

Boston were also stripped of their second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft, No. 52 overall.

“To be clear, we’re not taking any victory laps. A violation was uncovered and that was wrong and we’re being punished for it,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said on a conference call with reporters, while acknowledging relief that the months-long investigation is over.

“We have to earn back trust, and we’re prepared to do that,” Kennedy said, adding that the team’s owners apologized to their counterparts on a conference call that afternoon. “We recognize that as an organization.”

Bloom and Kennedy dismissed suggestions that Cora could be welcomed back — especially if the pandemic wipes out the entirety of this season.

Roenicke, who was hired on the eve of spring training after a shotgun job search, is signed only for one year.

“Since we parted ways with Alex, we were clear that that was the result of his role with the Astros. That’s still the case,” Bloom said. “All the reasons that we parted ways with him then are still the case.”

Manfred said in his report that Boston’s misdeeds were limited to the regular season and not as pervasive as the Astros’, who repeatedly used a video camera in the outfield to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 championship and again the following season.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were on Jan. 13 suspended through this post-season and fired that day by the Astros.

Houston were fined US$5 million, the maximum under the Major League Constitution, and lost their next two first and second-round amateur draft selections.

“Unlike the Houston Astros’ 2017 conduct, in which players communicated to the batter from the dugout area in real time the precise type of pitch about to be thrown, Watkins’ conduct, by its very nature, was far more limited in scope and impact,” Manfred wrote.

MLB said that it interviewed 65 people, including 34 past and present Boston players.

Manfred concluded that Cora did not know of Watkins’ conduct, but “did not effectively communicate to Red Sox players the sign-stealing rules.”

Red Sox players were promised immunity in MLB’s investigation, but Manfred said that even if players had been subject to discipline, none would have been punished.