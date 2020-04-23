ATHLETICS
Marathon’s fate uncertain
The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned in September after Germany banned public gatherings of more than 5,000 people until Oct. 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said. They did not specify if the event, at which the last seven men’s world records have been set, would be postponed or canceled altogether. “We have learned from the press conference of the [German Bundesrat] on April 21 that according to the containment ordinance, all events with more than 5,000 persons will be prohibited until Oct. 24,” the organizers said in a statement. “This applies to many of our events, but especially to the Berlin Marathon, which cannot take place on Sept. 26 and 27 as planned... We will now deal with the consequences of the official prohibition of our events, coordinate the further steps and inform you as soon as we can.” The London Marathon, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, has been postponed to Oct. 4 due to the pandemic.
OLYMPICS
US trials moved to next year
The US track and field trials for the Tokyo Games are to take place on June 18 to 27 next year following the postponement of the Summer Olympics due to the pandemic. The elite athletics competition to determine places in Tokyo was initially set for this June at Hayward Field in Oregon. However, the one-year postponement of the Olympics forced USA Track and Field to follow suit and delay its trials as expected. The competition schedule would remain “much the same,” the body said in a statement. “While there is a possibility that some of the timings of the competition windows may shift, the events taking place on each day will not change,” it said. The trials would take place at a fully redeveloped Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon. The new venue was scheduled to stage next year’s World Athletics Championships, which was also delayed by a year until 2022 to make way for the rescheduled Olympics.
SOCCER
World Cup graft trial delayed
The trial in Switzerland of four former soccer officials over suspicions that Germany bought votes to obtain the rights to host the 2006 FIFA World Cup was on Tuesday delayed until Monday next week. Swiss former FIFA secretary-general Urs Linsi, 70; and former German Football Association (DFB) presidents Wolfgang Niersbach, 69, and Theo Zwanziger, 74; and 78-year-old former DFB general secretary Horst Schmidt were to face trial at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona. Linsi, Schmidt and Zwanziger have been charged with fraud, while Niersbach has been charged with complicity in fraud. On the opening day of the trial on March 11, only Linsi and Niersbach were present in Bellinzona — the other two having produced medical certificates — and the case was postponed indefinitely. “Suspension of proceedings,” the court said on Tuesday on its Web site. The suspects have been accused by the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office of concealing from the DFB the true destination of a transfer of 6.7 million euros (US$7.3 million at the current exchange rate), paid in 2005 by the organizing committee to former Adidas CEO Robert Louis-Dreyfus via FIFA. All four defendants have denied the charges.
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime
With Paraguay’s capital in lockdown, former Brazil international Ronaldinho is spending his second week under house arrest in an exclusive hotel in Asuncion, where a ballroom has been set up to allow him to keep up his soccer skills as he awaits trial for entering the country under a false passport. The 40-year-old FIFA World Cup winner and his brother, Roberto, are occupying two US$350 per night suites at the otherwise deserted colonial-style Palmaroga Hotel, just a couple of blocks from the government headquarters. “Yesterday they brought him a regulation football. We set up a room — about 30m by 15 —