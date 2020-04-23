SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ATHLETICS

Marathon’s fate uncertain

The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned in September after Germany banned public gatherings of more than 5,000 people until Oct. 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said. They did not specify if the event, at which the last seven men’s world records have been set, would be postponed or canceled altogether. “We have learned from the press conference of the [German Bundesrat] on April 21 that according to the containment ordinance, all events with more than 5,000 persons will be prohibited until Oct. 24,” the organizers said in a statement. “This applies to many of our events, but especially to the Berlin Marathon, which cannot take place on Sept. 26 and 27 as planned... We will now deal with the consequences of the official prohibition of our events, coordinate the further steps and inform you as soon as we can.” The London Marathon, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, has been postponed to Oct. 4 due to the pandemic.

OLYMPICS

US trials moved to next year

The US track and field trials for the Tokyo Games are to take place on June 18 to 27 next year following the postponement of the Summer Olympics due to the pandemic. The elite athletics competition to determine places in Tokyo was initially set for this June at Hayward Field in Oregon. However, the one-year postponement of the Olympics forced USA Track and Field to follow suit and delay its trials as expected. The competition schedule would remain “much the same,” the body said in a statement. “While there is a possibility that some of the timings of the competition windows may shift, the events taking place on each day will not change,” it said. The trials would take place at a fully redeveloped Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon. The new venue was scheduled to stage next year’s World Athletics Championships, which was also delayed by a year until 2022 to make way for the rescheduled Olympics.

SOCCER

World Cup graft trial delayed

The trial in Switzerland of four former soccer officials over suspicions that Germany bought votes to obtain the rights to host the 2006 FIFA World Cup was on Tuesday delayed until Monday next week. Swiss former FIFA secretary-general Urs Linsi, 70; and former German Football Association (DFB) presidents Wolfgang Niersbach, 69, and Theo Zwanziger, 74; and 78-year-old former DFB general secretary Horst Schmidt were to face trial at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona. Linsi, Schmidt and Zwanziger have been charged with fraud, while Niersbach has been charged with complicity in fraud. On the opening day of the trial on March 11, only Linsi and Niersbach were present in Bellinzona — the other two having produced medical certificates — and the case was postponed indefinitely. “Suspension of proceedings,” the court said on Tuesday on its Web site. The suspects have been accused by the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office of concealing from the DFB the true destination of a transfer of 6.7 million euros (US$7.3 million at the current exchange rate), paid in 2005 by the organizing committee to former Adidas CEO Robert Louis-Dreyfus via FIFA. All four defendants have denied the charges.