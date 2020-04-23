World No. 1 Rory McIlroy said that he would prefer that this year’s Ryder Cup be postponed until next year rather than stage the event with no fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The golf calendar has been ravaged by the novel coronavirus, with the Masters, the US Open and the PGA Championship postponed, and The Open Championship canceled altogether.
The Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from Sept. 25 to 27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but there are doubts that it can go ahead as planned.
Photo: AFP
The absence of spectators would ruin the spectacle of the two-yearly event, McIlroy said
“I get the financial implications for everyone involved,” McIlroy said in an Instagram live talk with equipment company TaylorMade.
“There’s a lot that goes into putting on the Ryder Cup that people don’t appreciate, but having a Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup,” he said.
“It wouldn’t be a great spectacle, there’d be no atmosphere, so if it came to whether they had to choose between not playing the event or playing it without fans, I would say just delay it a year and play it in 2021,” he added.
“Obviously it would be better for the Europeans to play without fans, because we wouldn’t have to deal with some of the stuff you have to put up with, but at the same time it’s not a Ryder Cup,” McIlroy said.
“If they do delay it until 2021, the next Ryder Cup is in Italy, and we know how badly Italy was affected by coronavirus, so it gives them an extra year to prepare for the event in 2023,” he said.
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime
With Paraguay’s capital in lockdown, former Brazil international Ronaldinho is spending his second week under house arrest in an exclusive hotel in Asuncion, where a ballroom has been set up to allow him to keep up his soccer skills as he awaits trial for entering the country under a false passport. The 40-year-old FIFA World Cup winner and his brother, Roberto, are occupying two US$350 per night suites at the otherwise deserted colonial-style Palmaroga Hotel, just a couple of blocks from the government headquarters. “Yesterday they brought him a regulation football. We set up a room — about 30m by 15 —