All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock has raised the prospect of rekindling New Zealand’s historic North Island versus South Island derby if this year’s Test schedule is canceled.
Whitelock said that he had been in discussions with New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association and senior Super Rugby squad members about ways to restart rugby once restrictions put in place to halt the spread of COVID-19 are relaxed.
There were numerous variables, including international travel bans, which would almost certainly prevent the All Blacks from playing home Tests against Wales and Scotland in July, he said.
Photo: Reuters
The Rugby Championship involving New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina is also in doubt, and Whitelock said that the search was on to find alternatives.
“We’re talking about everything. We’re looking at All Black trials and North v South if we cannot travel internationally,” he told Sky Sport NZ late on Tuesday.
“I’ve never played North v South and I’ve heard a few great stories about how it used to be the grudge match of the year — it’d be quite cool to be involved in one of those,” he added.
The North v South fixture, first played in 1897, was once one of the most anticipated and bitterly contested matches in the New Zealand rugby calendar.
However, the rivalry has been neglected in the past few decades, only taking place twice since 1985.
Southern hemisphere governing body SANZAAR has also floated the idea of domestic Super Rugby competitions, with New Zealand’s five teams playing each other.
Whitelock, who has just returned from Japan after the Top League’s cancelation cut short his stint with the Panasonic Wild Knights, said that he would rejoin the Crusaders if domestic Super Rugby goes ahead.
Any competition would need a four-week lead-in period before commencing so players could ensure they were fit, he said.
New Zealand is to ease a strict lockdown next week, but the rules still prevent team sports from resuming in the foreseeable future.
The players’ union last week said that it was preparing for the nightmare scenario of no professional rugby taking place this year.
