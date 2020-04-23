MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting on Friday next week.
Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts (UEC) that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams, citing the inability to play games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries,” Manfred wrote in an e-mail on Monday, a copy of which was obtained by reporters.
“In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations,” he said.
“The impact of the suspension of the UEC on your personal employment situation will be determined by your club,” he added.
Manfred’s intention to suspend the contracts was first reported by the Athletic.
Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee, Minnesota, the New York Mets and Yankees, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Toronto are among the teams that have committed to paying full-time employees through next month, while Miami, Pittsburgh and Texas are to pay full-time baseball operations staff through this month.
The Chicago Cubs are to pay those on UECs and front-office staff through their May 29 paychecks, and Detroit said that it has no plans for layoffs or furloughs.
Major league rule 3(i) requires that UECs must be signed by all managers, coaches, trainers and salaried scouts, and some teams include additional baseball operations staff.
“Pursuant to the terms of the UEC, the club’s exclusive right to your services will remain in effect during the period of the suspension, such that you will not be permitted to perform services for any other club,” Manfred wrote.
“I fully recognize the hardship that this health crisis creates for all members of the baseball community. Central baseball and the clubs are doing everything possible to try to minimize this impact for as many employees as possible,” he said.
The Baseball Assistance Team charitable organization “is available to consider grant applications on an expedited basis for those facing significant and immediate financial hardship,” he added.
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime
With Paraguay’s capital in lockdown, former Brazil international Ronaldinho is spending his second week under house arrest in an exclusive hotel in Asuncion, where a ballroom has been set up to allow him to keep up his soccer skills as he awaits trial for entering the country under a false passport. The 40-year-old FIFA World Cup winner and his brother, Roberto, are occupying two US$350 per night suites at the otherwise deserted colonial-style Palmaroga Hotel, just a couple of blocks from the government headquarters. “Yesterday they brought him a regulation football. We set up a room — about 30m by 15 —