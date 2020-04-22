After years battling his own demons, All Black legend John Kirwan is attempting to help fellow Kiwis struggling through the COVID-19 lockdown by releasing a smartphone app he calls “a mental well-being coach in your pocket.”
The Rugby World Cup-winning winger broke one of sport’s great taboos after a stellar international career when he revealed his struggles with depression, helping explode the myth that on-field glory equates to happiness off the pitch.
“I had medical depression, I was on anti-depressants — I wanted to jump out of a window one night,” Kirwan said in a telephone interview. “I’ve got learned experience in this space.”
Such is Kirwan’s passion for speaking out about mental health that when he was knighted in 2012 it was his pioneering advocacy, not his exploits in a black jersey, that earned him the award.
After writing two memoirs on the topic, Kirwan has devoted himself to a more high-tech means of communication, a smartphone app called Mentemia.
The app uses personality tests and cognitive games to build up a picture of the user and provide tips for reducing stress.
These include breathing techniques, mood tracking, action plans for boosting mental well-being or simple reminders to take some time out during a busy day.
While it might sound warm and fuzzy, Kirwan said it was developed with a team of clinical psychologists using evidence-based techniques.
“The journey I went on was very much about listening to professionals and understanding what they were telling me,” Kirwan said. “This information is already out there, it’s about getting that science and knowledge, and delivering it to people in a way that’s engaging.”
Mentemia (“my mind” in Italian) was originally envisaged as a tool to help large corporations reduce stress in the workforce, but as the coronavirus crisis deepened, Kirwan and his business partners became convinced it could play a positive role in helping New Zealanders cope during the pandemic.
“I’ve got family in Italy and I knew what was coming up, so we sat down as a business and said: ‘What should we do?’” said Kirwan, whose wife, Fiorella, hails from Italy and whose son, Niko, plays for Serie C soccer club Reggina 1914.
“The right thing to do was to gift it to the whole of New Zealand,” John Kirwan said.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government proved receptive to the idea and last week the app was made available free to all as part of the COVID-19 response.
“It provides users with practical tips and techniques to help them take control of their mental well-being,” New Zealand Minister of Health David Clark said.
John Kirwan, now 55, said his personal situation had long since transformed “from surviving to thriving,” thanks to the techniques available on the app.
“I’ve got a very simple mental health plan — this morning I got up and had a shower, but the secret to the shower was being able to stop and enjoy the water,” he said. “Then I had a little half-hour workout, and after that I sat down and had a coffee. Already today I’ve done three things to contribute to my mental well-being.”
The World Rugby Hall of Famer with 63 Test caps said that he is one of many keenly missing the absence of sports as a distraction during difficult times.
“I think it’s having an incredible impact. I love my rugby, I love my football — sport to me is part of my mental health, so I’m missing it hugely,” he said.
He said there is an acknowledgement of the strains COVID-19 is placing on people and he hoped to provide the tools to help cope.
“I interviewed a lot of young men developing the app and they’d say: ‘My mind’s a treadmill, can you stop it?’” John Kirwan said. “I said I can stop mine, but you need to pick up the techniques yourself, so you can do it yourself.”
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime