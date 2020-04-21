Silverstone would be willing to host an unprecedented two successive grands prix without spectators to help Formula One fight back from the COVID-19 pandemic, circuit boss Stuart Pringle said on Sunday.
The season has yet to start, but the Liberty Media-owned sport’s management are hoping to get going in the summer with a revised and reduced schedule that could run into next year.
Pringle told the Guardian that he had discussed “all sorts of permutations” with Formula One, including two races over the same weekend or consecutive weekends at the British track.
No circuit has ever hosted two races in succession in the same season.
“I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely,” Pringle said.
While some nations are starting to ease strict lockdown conditions imposed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, events involving large crowds of people are likely to remain banned for some time.
Official guidance in Britain is for people to stay at home and to practice social distancing if they do have to go outside.
Every race on the original calendar has been canceled or called off up to the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet on June 28, but that is also expected to be postponed.
That would leave Austria on July 5, at a circuit owned by energy drink company Red Bull, two weeks before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
“I think F1 will make a calendar-wide decision in the earlier part of May,” said Pringle, whose circuit drew the biggest crowd of any last year and is a short drive from seven of the 10 teams’ headquarters.
“They can’t set this ball rolling unless they have a solution that stands a fighting chance of running successfully over multiple races,” Pringle said. “That timescale would suit us if we didn’t have to put in the infrastructure for accommodating the public.”
McLaren boss Zak Brown told the BBC last week that all races in Europe could be held without spectators.
“Everything is very tentative, but [the British Grand Prix] would go on its scheduled date, but closed to fans,” Brown said. “In fact, it looks like possibly all the European rounds will most likely be in that scenario. With now our condensed schedule, what’s the best way to get as much racing done as possible? One of the ideas is potentially [to have] multiple events at the same location, Silverstone being one of those.”
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime