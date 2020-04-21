Djokovic faces vaccine dilemma

COVID-19 CONUNDRUM: Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that action should not resume until players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus

Reuters, BELGRADE





Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world No. 1 said on Sunday.

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet,” he said.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic attempts to return to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their Wimbledon semi-final in London on July 12 last year. Photo: Reuters

Last month, former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that the rest of the tennis season could be wiped out, adding that action should not resume before players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“International circuit = players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the 4 corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis,” the two-time Grand Slam winner wrote on Twitter.

Medical experts have said that vaccines against the coronavirus would not be ready until next year, raising doubts whether any further tennis tournaments can be contested this year.

This year’s Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II, while the French Open, originally due to be held from May 24 to June 7, has been rescheduled for Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, shortly after the end of the US Open.

Djokovic made a flying start to the season, winning the Australian Open in January for his 17th Grand Slam title and stretching his winning run to 18 matches before the pandemic brought sports events across the world to a halt.

So far the governing bodies of tennis have suspended all tournaments until July 13.