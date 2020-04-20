BASKETBALL
SBL finals to start
The Super Basketball League (SBL) championship series is to start tomorrow with top-placed Taiwan Beer facing playoff series winners the Yulon Dinos. Eleven Sports is broadcasting the finale of Taiwan’s top basketball league, a best-of-seven series to determine the 2019-2020 title. Taiwan Beer topped the regular-season table with 25-7 ahead of Pauian Archiland (17-15) and the Yulon Dinos (16-16). In the playoff series, the Dinos rampaged on to a surprise three-game sweep of Pauian Archiland last week, with a 103-90 win on Tuesday, a 91-89 thriller on Thursday and a 100-85 triumph on Saturday. The title series is to be played behind closed doors at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City, with measures similar to those used for baseball, including close monitoring of body temperatures and the health conditions of players and officials.
BASKETBALL
Bryants’ anniversary marked
Vanessa Bryant on Saturday celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, with a touching Instagram post. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” she wrote, posting a picture of the couple. Five-time NBA champion Bryant and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. Gianna, along with her basketball teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also died in the crash, were honored at Friday’s Women’s NBA draft as honorary selections. Vanessa Bryant recorded an emotional message for the draft broadcast, saying that being drafted into the women’s league “would have been a dream come true” for Gianna. After the conclusion of the draft on Friday night, the WNBA announced the creation of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, given to “an individual or group who has made significant contributions to the visibility, perception and advancement of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels.”
SOCCER
Brighton doubts relegation
There is unlikely to be any relegation from the Premier League if the season ends with no more play possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom told British media. Premier League clubs met on Friday to discuss possible models for finishing the season, but all options remained hypothetical after the British government extended lockdown restrictions for another three weeks. Brighton were two points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining when the league was brought to a halt on March 13. If the season were to end with no more play possible, Liverpool would claim the title and Norwich City, Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth would drop. Relegation means a financial hit somewhere in the region of US$100 million and Bloom thought it unlikely that the required 70 percent of clubs would vote to send the three teams down. “It would be very difficult to relegate somebody, particularly from the Premier League, if the season hasn’t played out,” Bloom said.
