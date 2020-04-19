RUGBY UNION
Carter announces departure
Three-time world player of the year Dan Carter yesterday announced that he is leaving his Japanese club Kobe Steelers, but the 38-year-old gave no indication whether his illustrious career is over. Carter, who holds the world record for the most points in Test rugby and was a World Cup winner in 2011 and 2015, confirmed on Instagram that with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the Japanese season to an end, his time with the club was over. “I’ve gone a bit quiet since the JRU [Japanese Rugby Union] announced they are canceling all their competitions this season,” Carter said. “I know it’s the right decision with what the world is going through at the moment, but I would have loved to try help my @kobelcosteelers_official family win another top league, and I’m gutted I can’t do this. “I want to thank the club, fans and my teammates for welcoming me and making the last two seasons some of the most enjoyable rugby I have ever played.” He made no mention of his next move, leaving open the possibility that he might play one more domestic season in New Zealand.
SOCCER
MLS pushes back restart
Major League Soccer (MLS) is pushing back restarting the season to at least June 8 and said that it is also discussing possible salary cuts with the Major League Soccer Players’ Association (MLSPA). Teams had played two matches before the season was suspended on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the league had been looking at possibly resuming play in the middle of next month. The league would still like to play a full season. MLS also said it is exploring possible “changes to player compensation” because of the financial hit the league and teams are facing. “We are seeking to work collaboratively with the MLSPA to find a solution that provides a safety net for all players, opportunity to earn full salary in the scenario where all matches are played with fans, and in particular provides protection for the players at the lower end of the salary scale,” the league said in a statement on Friday. The players’ association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Possible salary cuts of as much as 50 percent for some players were first reported by ESPN, which cited sources. However, those cuts would only be paid if games or the season were canceled. A person with knowledge of the situation told reporters that players would not be furloughed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the information is not being made public.
BASEBALL
No Japan openers in May
Nippon Professional Baseball’s season openers will not take place next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no firm date set for the start. Representatives of the 12 teams on Friday scrapped interleague play. The removal of 18 interleague games from each team’s calendar would make for a 125-game regular season. Although no specific date had been set to start the season, the representatives agreed in an online meeting to not start before the end of next month. The interleague games between the Central and Pacific leagues have started in May since the format was established in 2005. “It was clear that we were going to have to reduce the number of games,” the Orix Buffaloes’ Shosaku Yokota said. “We decided that in such a case, it was best to protect league games.” Both leagues were originally scheduled to open play on March 20.
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died on Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said that the condition did not appear linked to COVID-19. “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” his family said in a statement. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our
‘ONE LAP TOO MANY’: Sportsmanship cost Moss the 1958 title when he defended the conduct of rival Mike Hawthorn following a spin at the Portuguese Grand Prix Stirling Moss, widely regarded as the greatest motor racing driver never to win the world title, has died aged 90 following a long illness. “It was one lap too many,” his wife, Susie Moss, told Britain’s Press Association on Sunday. “He just closed his eyes.” Tributes flooded in from the world of motorsport and beyond to the gifted and revered driver, who never won the Formula One title, finishing runner-up four times and third three times. “Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend,” reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “Two people from massively different times and backgrounds but