Premier League clubs on Friday discussed the COVID-19 testing required and scenarios that could allow the season to resume from June at the earliest, with the aim of completing all fixtures.

Executives from the 20 clubs held a conference call a day after Britain’s lockdown was extended by the government for another three weeks to May 7.

The aspiration of the league is restarting after a three-month absence on June 8, presenting an optimistically tight timeframe for players to regain match fitness if social distancing is relaxed.

Emirates Stadium is pictured in London on March 13. Photo: AFP

Clubs in the three professional leagues below the Premier League have been told by the English Football League (EFL) that May 16 is the earliest that training sessions are recommended to start.

Premier League teams have up to nine games remaining, including Liverpool, who have a 25-point lead in their quest to end a 30-year title drought.

There is a hope that the new season can start in Europe’s main leagues in September, with UEFA exploring staging the finale to the 2019-2020 campaign — the Champions League final — on Aug. 29.

However, any planning depends on how long governments maintain forms of lockdown before there is a COVID-19 vaccine.

There is no expectation by the English leagues that any fans will be allowed into stadiums when games can be played again as efforts continue to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The league’s planning includes an awareness that it could be possible to play only when there is a sufficient availability of COVID-19 testing for those allowed into stadiums, and medical services can be in place at games that are not being relied on by the health authorities to deal with the pandemic.

It is part of what the league calls “complex planning scenarios” being drawn up around timeframes to eventually be allowed to play with “full support” from the government.

“The health and well-being of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the league will only restart when medical guidance allows,” the Premier League said in a statement. “Today’s shareholders’ meeting [of the 20 clubs] provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-2020 season, but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.”

The last Premier League game was on March 9 before the competition was suspended after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were infected with COVID-19.

FIFA has asked for players and clubs to extend contracts until the seasons are eventually concluded, while UEFA has worked on plans for leagues to resume across Europe by July and August.

The EFL on Friday announced plans to ensure that all remaining games are available to view on television or be streamed.

“The point at which you will be able to attend games again remains unclear,” EFL chairman Rick Parry said in an open letter to fans of the 71 clubs. “The contribution to football’s finances made by match-going supporters should not be underestimated. It is critical to the business model of league football.”

“Perhaps the biggest challenge right now is not knowing when we will be able to reintroduce football in front of crowds,” Parry said. “We can only hope that the situation develops in such a way that we will be able to do that with the shortest possible break.”