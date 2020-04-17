BOXING
Fury not true champ: Wilder
Dethroned world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said that he still does not see his conqueror, Tyson Fury, as the true titleholder. The American on Wednesday told a Premier Boxing Champions podcast that the real “Bronze Bomber” had not shown up for their last fight, likening his performance on the night to that of a zombie. “It’s not over. In my eyes I don’t see Fury as the champion,” the 34-year-old said, as he enjoyed some downtime in Alabama. “He ain’t the champion yet, we’ve still got one more fight left ... and I’m looking forward to giving the world the best of Deontay Wilder... People that know boxing know that that wasn’t Deontay Wilder that night. I was a zombie that night... I wasn’t myself, I felt like a zombie in there.” Fury overwhelmed Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February, seizing the World Boxing Council crown with a seventh-round stoppage. They had previously fought to a draw in December 2018. Wilder claimed afterward that his legs had been weakened by a 20kg costume of full dark armor and helmet that he wore to the ring to honor Black History Month. A third bout between the two heavyweights was scheduled for July, but has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a likely date in October.
FOOTBALL
Packers’ Davis dies aged 85
NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis, the first African-American captain in Green Bay Packers’ history, died on Wednesday aged 85. Davis was a crucial member of the Packers’ winning teams when they were led by legendary head coach Vince Lombardi. Davis died at a Los Angeles hospital, but the Packers did not provide any details, such as cause of death. A defensive end, Davis played for the Packers from 1960 to 1969 and was part of Green Bay’s Super Bowl-winning teams in 1967 and 1968. In a dozen NFL seasons, he never missed a game. Davis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981. He holds the Packers’ career record for fumble recoveries with 21. Davis played in 162 career games and was named to the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team. His death came on Major League Baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day, an annual event to honor the day Robinson made his professional debut. Robinson had a memorial career and is best known for becoming the first black player in US baseball in 1947.
RUGBY UNION
Argentina to ditch bid: report
Argentina are to abandon plans to bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup to give Australia a free run as the southern hemisphere’s candidate, Sydney’s the Daily Telegraph reported yesterday. The Argentine government in 2016 announced that the country would bid to take the tournament to South America for the first time, but the newspaper quoted World Rugby vice chairman Agustin Pichot as saying that was no longer the case. “We discussed it with Australia and we thought it was not good for us to compete against our partner,” Argentine Pichot was quoted as saying. “So we decided to just let Australia run, because they also had a stronger project.” There was no immediate comment from the Argentine Rugby Union. Pichot earlier this week announced his bid to replace Bill Beaumont as chairman of World Rugby. Rugby Australia seconded his nomination.
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died on Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said that the condition did not appear linked to COVID-19. “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” his family said in a statement. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our
VIRUS-WARY: Asked about North American leagues resuming play before a vaccine, 12 percent of respondents said they would only attend if there was social distancing North America’s sports leagues might be itching to return to action, but 72 percent of respondents to a Seton Hall University poll said that they would not feel safe attending games until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed. Asked what they would do if leagues resumed play before there was a vaccine, 12 percent of respondents to a poll that was released on Thursday said they would attend, but only if social distancing could be maintained, while only 13 percent said they would feel safe. The poll, run by the Sharkey Institute within Seton Hall’s Stillman School of Business, was conducted from Monday
Tiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the world’s top golfers over the next four days, but instead he plans to battle his 11-year-old son Charlie for it over putting competitions. The Masters — which Woods won in a magical fashion for a fifth time a year ago, claiming his first major since 2008 — has been postponed until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down world sports on an unprecedented scale. Like his rivals, Tiger Woods, 44, has been trying to stay busy at home, as he waits