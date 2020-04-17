SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Fury not true champ: Wilder

Dethroned world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said that he still does not see his conqueror, Tyson Fury, as the true titleholder. The American on Wednesday told a Premier Boxing Champions podcast that the real “Bronze Bomber” had not shown up for their last fight, likening his performance on the night to that of a zombie. “It’s not over. In my eyes I don’t see Fury as the champion,” the 34-year-old said, as he enjoyed some downtime in Alabama. “He ain’t the champion yet, we’ve still got one more fight left ... and I’m looking forward to giving the world the best of Deontay Wilder... People that know boxing know that that wasn’t Deontay Wilder that night. I was a zombie that night... I wasn’t myself, I felt like a zombie in there.” Fury overwhelmed Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February, seizing the World Boxing Council crown with a seventh-round stoppage. They had previously fought to a draw in December 2018. Wilder claimed afterward that his legs had been weakened by a 20kg costume of full dark armor and helmet that he wore to the ring to honor Black History Month. A third bout between the two heavyweights was scheduled for July, but has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a likely date in October.

FOOTBALL

Packers’ Davis dies aged 85

NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis, the first African-American captain in Green Bay Packers’ history, died on Wednesday aged 85. Davis was a crucial member of the Packers’ winning teams when they were led by legendary head coach Vince Lombardi. Davis died at a Los Angeles hospital, but the Packers did not provide any details, such as cause of death. A defensive end, Davis played for the Packers from 1960 to 1969 and was part of Green Bay’s Super Bowl-winning teams in 1967 and 1968. In a dozen NFL seasons, he never missed a game. Davis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981. He holds the Packers’ career record for fumble recoveries with 21. Davis played in 162 career games and was named to the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team. His death came on Major League Baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day, an annual event to honor the day Robinson made his professional debut. Robinson had a memorial career and is best known for becoming the first black player in US baseball in 1947.

RUGBY UNION

Argentina to ditch bid: report

Argentina are to abandon plans to bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup to give Australia a free run as the southern hemisphere’s candidate, Sydney’s the Daily Telegraph reported yesterday. The Argentine government in 2016 announced that the country would bid to take the tournament to South America for the first time, but the newspaper quoted World Rugby vice chairman Agustin Pichot as saying that was no longer the case. “We discussed it with Australia and we thought it was not good for us to compete against our partner,” Argentine Pichot was quoted as saying. “So we decided to just let Australia run, because they also had a stronger project.” There was no immediate comment from the Argentine Rugby Union. Pichot earlier this week announced his bid to replace Bill Beaumont as chairman of World Rugby. Rugby Australia seconded his nomination.