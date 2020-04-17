India have qualified for next year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup after the International Cricket Council (ICC) late on Wednesday declared that the points from a canceled series against Pakistan would be shared.
The series, part of the ICC Women’s Championship, was unable to be played after India’s governing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said that it could not get government clearance to host Pakistan with tensions rising between the neighbors over the disputed Kashmir region.
The ICC declared the circumstances a force majeure event and awarded the teams three points each.
Two other final-round series canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — South Africa versus Australia and Sri Lanka versus New Zealand — also saw the six points on offer shared.
The decision means that India sealed the final automatic qualifying spot on 23 points behind Australia (37), holders England (29) and South Africa (25) for the 50-over competition next year alongside hosts New Zealand.
“The technical committee concluded that the [India versus Pakistan] series could not be played because of a force majeure event,” an ICC statement said.
“The BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan,” it added.
The fierce rivals have not played a bilateral series since 2012-2013, when the Pakistan men crossed the border for a series of one-day internationals.
With their decades-old dispute over Kashmir at a new peak, India has stopped all sports teams from traveling to Pakistan and they have only clashed at major international events, such as last year’s 50-over men’s Cricket World Cup in England.
Pakistan, who finished four points below India, would now seek one of the three remaining places at next year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup in a 10-team qualifying tournament in Sri Lanka originally scheduled for July 3 to 19, but which could be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
