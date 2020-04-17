The All Blacks yesterday accepted a 50 percent pay freeze as the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) said that it was preparing for the nightmare scenario of no more professional rugby union this year.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down global sport, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the association agreed to put on hold NZ$25 million (US$14.9 million), or 50 percent, of the year’s remaining forecast player salaries.
The New Zealand government is expected to announce a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions next week, but has warned that this would not immediately include a resumption of events that attract crowds.
Photo: Reuters
The cutbacks would apply to Super Rugby players, including the All Blacks, the women’s Black Ferns and the sevens programs, and are designed to protect players on retainers of less than NZ$50,000.
“The players are committed to playing their part in ensuring the long-term future of the sport and to ensure the game best manages the financial implications of COVID-19,” NZRPA CEO Rob Nichol said.
“In contemplating a scenario based on no professional rugby in 2020, NZR and the NZRPA together recognized the need to act now to prepare the game and the players for this, even if there is every intention of doing all we can to avoid it,” he said.
The frozen payments would be “waived permanently” if no more rugby is possible this year, but some of them could be reinstated if play restarts, Nichol said.
NZR CEO Mark Robinson said that the freeze covered the base salary of players, assembly payments, and other financial benefits and incentives, as well as reductions in player-funded welfare and development activities.
“The players signaled their desire to play their part right from the get-go and the conversations over the past few weeks have been very constructive. It was vital the sport was ready for whenever we can get back on the field,” Robinson said.
The New Zealand pay freeze was announced as neighboring Rugby Australia indicated that it, too, was close to a deal following several weeks of negotiations with players.
“We have made good progress,” Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said in a statement following her latest meeting with Australia’s Rugby Union Players’ Association on Tuesday.
“Both parties appreciate what is at stake and the players recognize their role and shared responsibility in securing the future and helping the game navigate through this unprecedented challenge,” she added.
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died on Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said that the condition did not appear linked to COVID-19. “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” his family said in a statement. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our
VIRUS-WARY: Asked about North American leagues resuming play before a vaccine, 12 percent of respondents said they would only attend if there was social distancing North America’s sports leagues might be itching to return to action, but 72 percent of respondents to a Seton Hall University poll said that they would not feel safe attending games until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed. Asked what they would do if leagues resumed play before there was a vaccine, 12 percent of respondents to a poll that was released on Thursday said they would attend, but only if social distancing could be maintained, while only 13 percent said they would feel safe. The poll, run by the Sharkey Institute within Seton Hall’s Stillman School of Business, was conducted from Monday
Tiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the world’s top golfers over the next four days, but instead he plans to battle his 11-year-old son Charlie for it over putting competitions. The Masters — which Woods won in a magical fashion for a fifth time a year ago, claiming his first major since 2008 — has been postponed until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down world sports on an unprecedented scale. Like his rivals, Tiger Woods, 44, has been trying to stay busy at home, as he waits