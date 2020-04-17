All Blacks take 50% pay freeze due to crisis

AFP, WELLINGTON





The All Blacks yesterday accepted a 50 percent pay freeze as the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) said that it was preparing for the nightmare scenario of no more professional rugby union this year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down global sport, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the association agreed to put on hold NZ$25 million (US$14.9 million), or 50 percent, of the year’s remaining forecast player salaries.

The New Zealand government is expected to announce a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions next week, but has warned that this would not immediately include a resumption of events that attract crowds.

New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett scores a try in their match against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Nov. 24, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The cutbacks would apply to Super Rugby players, including the All Blacks, the women’s Black Ferns and the sevens programs, and are designed to protect players on retainers of less than NZ$50,000.

“The players are committed to playing their part in ensuring the long-term future of the sport and to ensure the game best manages the financial implications of COVID-19,” NZRPA CEO Rob Nichol said.

“In contemplating a scenario based on no professional rugby in 2020, NZR and the NZRPA together recognized the need to act now to prepare the game and the players for this, even if there is every intention of doing all we can to avoid it,” he said.

The frozen payments would be “waived permanently” if no more rugby is possible this year, but some of them could be reinstated if play restarts, Nichol said.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson said that the freeze covered the base salary of players, assembly payments, and other financial benefits and incentives, as well as reductions in player-funded welfare and development activities.

“The players signaled their desire to play their part right from the get-go and the conversations over the past few weeks have been very constructive. It was vital the sport was ready for whenever we can get back on the field,” Robinson said.

The New Zealand pay freeze was announced as neighboring Rugby Australia indicated that it, too, was close to a deal following several weeks of negotiations with players.

“We have made good progress,” Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said in a statement following her latest meeting with Australia’s Rugby Union Players’ Association on Tuesday.

“Both parties appreciate what is at stake and the players recognize their role and shared responsibility in securing the future and helping the game navigate through this unprecedented challenge,” she added.