World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has laid out his platform for re-election in a manifesto promising a major review of the global governing body to transform it into a voice for all nations, not just the traditional powers of the sport.
The former England rugby union captain is facing a challenge from Argentine World Rugby vice chairman Agustin Pichot, who has staked his bid on a modern, more inclusive global game that gives emerging nations a greater say.
With French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte as his running mate, Beaumont will be the favorite to win another four-year term when the election results are announced next month.
In a manifesto entitled “A Game For All,” Beaumont and Laporte said that they believe they are the “best team” to lead rugby out of the COVID-19 crisis — “undoubtedly the greatest challenge rugby has faced in recent years.”
Their priorities would be a review of the global season and financial policy, player welfare, the development of women’s rugby and a root-and-branch review of how World Rugby is run.
“To achieve our aim of a strong international federation with a clear vision, we are proposing a wide-ranging governance review led by two independently appointed people,” the manifesto said.
“All major rugby stakeholders will be consulted, as will experts from outside the game, to help bring in fresh ideas and perspective,” it said.
“Our aim is to have a more representative and diverse international federation that better serves the game, not one that is seen to only support the ‘old guard,’” it added.
Reform is also at the heart of Pichot’s agenda as he bids to become the first leader of rugby union’s global governing body from outside the traditional heartlands of the sport.
Plans for a 12-team Test championship, which would have incorporated the Six Nations and Rugby Championship, as well as offering a pathway to second-tier nations, foundered last year.
Beaumont said that he wanted to develop a global season that eliminated any overlap between the competing demands of club and country, a reform long demanded by those concerned about player welfare.
