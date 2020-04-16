Sports fans to get feast of competitive eating

Reuters





While many Americans who are self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic have found comfort in frequent trips to the refrigerator, the pros are ready to make those who have overindulged feel better about themselves when they compete in a tournament starting tomorrow.

Major League Eating on Tuesday said that it would return to action with the BetOnline Quarantine Challenge, a bracket-style elimination tournament with eight of the world’s top competitive eaters facing off via video from their homes.

The competition, which is to feature male and female world No. 1s Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo respectively, is to be carried on the league’s YouTube channel.

“Competitive eating is most powerful when conducted on stage in front of a large audience, but it is also one of the few sports that professionals can perform from the confines of their own home,” Major League Eating chairman George Shea said in a statement.

“While there has been substantial discussion about which professional sport would be the first to return — with baseball, basketball, golf and MMA [mixed martial arts] all floating recent potential return plans — competitive eating is first to come back,” Shea said.

“It is a powerful statement of American resilience,” Shea added.

The qualifying round is to consist of 907g of sliced bologna sausage, while the quarter-finals would feature one family pack of Oreo cookies and 1.9 liters of milk.

More than 3.8 liters of baked beans must be rapidly consumed for a place in the finals, where the first to finish 10 individual cups of ramen noodles would be crowned the champion.

The competition is to feature US$11,500 in prize money, with US$5,000 going to the winner.

The league and BetOnline.ag are also to donate US$10,000 to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.