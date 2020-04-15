The Carolina Panthers have rewarded Christian McCaffrey for his production and versatility, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.
The team agreed a four-year, US$64 million contract extension with McCaffrey on Monday, a person familiar with the contract negotiations said.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Panthers had not announced the extension. Details on how much of the contract is fully guaranteed were unavailable.
Photo: Bob Donnan-USA Today
The US$16-million-a-year deal eclipses Ezekiel Elliott’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys that is US$15 million per season.
The extension keeps McCaffrey, 23, tied to the Panthers through the 2025 season.
It appeared to be a matter of when, not if, the extension was coming, after Panthers coach Matt Rhule made it clear last week that he viewed McCaffrey as a vital part of the franchise moving forward.
“I think Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player that you can build around and I think he really builds to the culture that you want to have within the building,” Rhule said.
McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and posted 1,005 yards receiving last season for the Panthers, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.
The former first-round draft pick has been a spectacular selection for the Panthers, amassing 2,920 yards rushing and 2,523 yards receiving along with 39 touchdowns in three seasons.
He is the only player in NFL history with at least 2,500 yards receiving and rushing in his first three seasons.
There has been some discussion about whether the Panthers have overused McCaffrey the past couple of seasons, with him playing more than 90 percent of their snaps — by far the most in the league by a running back — but Rhule expects new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who helped lead LSU (Louisiana State University) Tigers to a national championship last year, to be an important part of the offense.
“I hired Joe because I know that he’s going to utilize guys to their strengths,” Rhule said last week.
Asked about McCaffrey, Rhule said: “He’s a tailback-slash-wideout, he can do it all, returner, too. So I’m anxious to get him out there and anxious to build this thing around him. I think he’s going to be a special player for us.”
With McCaffrey locked up, the Panthers are expected to turn their attention to defense in the NFL draft next week.
