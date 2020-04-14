Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome on Sunday said that his recovery from a horrific accident last year is nearly complete and his training load is back to normal as he prepares for when competition resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking during a Team Ineos virtual race, Froome described his recovery as “going really well” as he waits out the COVID-19 lockdown at home in France.
“I’d go as far as saying it’s pretty much complete,” the 34-year-old British rider said. “I am still doing some exercises off the bike just to strengthen that right side that was injured, but I’m back to normal training loads again.”
Photo: Reuters
Froome spent more than three weeks in hospital after breaking his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs when he crashed into a wall at high speed while training for the Criterium du Dauphin in June last year.
The accident happened when he took his hands off the handlebar to blow his nose and was hit by a gust of wind.
He returned to competition in February at the UAE [United Arab Emirates] Tour, a race that was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.
International racing has been suspended until at least June 1, with next month’s Giro d’Italia, as well as the Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege classics all having been postponed because of the pandemic.
However, the Tour de France organizer is focusing on a postponement of the June 27 to July 19 race rather than a cancelation, according to an e-mail seen by Reuters on Saturday which was sent to the publishers of the Tour program.
Since returning home, Froome said that life had revolved around family and training.
“Staying really busy with the kids every day and doing as much training as I can on the turbo trainer [stationary bike], and a lot of gym work as well,” he said. “We’re all driving each other mental, but getting through it.”
