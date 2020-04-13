SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY UNION

Pichot seeking top job

Agustin Pichot is to run against World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont for the top job in World Rugby this month, the former Argentina international announced yesterday. Pichot, who won 71 caps for the Pumas and has served as a World Rugby vice-chairman under former England skipper Beaumont for the past four years, promised radical change if he were elected chairman. “It is a critical time and a critical election,” the 45-year-old said in a statement. “The current crisis is an opportunity for the global realignment of our game. We cannot miss it. It is time to align our global calendar and our strategic intent to attract the sustainable investment we need, or risk falling back to individual handouts or grants in the absence of a long-term vision for a global game.” Beaumont had already announced his intention to seek another four-year term and his re-election at the World Rugby board meeting next month had been expected to be a formality. If elected, Pichot would be the first chairman from outside Europe’s Six Nations and his candidature is likely to appeal most to those unions in the southern hemisphere or outside the traditional heartlands of the game.

ATHLETICS

Indoor triathlon completed

Former Olympic champion Jan Frodeno on Saturday completed a charity triathlon without leaving his own home. Frodeno, who was 2008 Olympic gold medalist in triathlon in Beijing, completed the course in 8 hours, 33 minutes, 39 seconds. His race at his home in Girona was made up of 3.8km in his counter-current swimming pool, 180km cycling on his roller trainer and running a 42.2km marathon on a treadmill. “That was certainly different and great fun,” the German athlete said. “I’m really pleased we were able to make this happen and to raise money for such good and important causes. We’ve been subject to lockdown for almost four weeks now and there is strict monitoring of compliance with these rules, and rightly so. The situation here is really dire. That’s why I’ve been training at home. However, when I see what the people here in the hospitals are doing for us, this small sacrifice is one I wholeheartedly make.” Frodeno said part of the 200,000 euros (US$218,710) raised would go to the Laureus Sport for Good project in the Spanish city of Girona, where he lives. The rest would be given to local healthcare institutions involved in fighting COVID-19.

CRICKET

Stokes relives ‘great day’

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday relived his “miracle of Headingley” for the first time, describing the Ashes nailbiter as a “great day.” In August last year, Stokes smashed an undefeated 135 as England beat Australia in the third Test in Leeds by one wicket. He and bespectacled last man Jack Leach put on 76 runs for the final wicket with Stokes hitting 74 in that partnership. With no cricket to fill the live schedules as a result of COVID-19 response measures, British broadcasters turned to their archives to replay the dramatic finale of the Test. Sky TV offered fans the chance to see Stokes, captain Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes dial in via videolink. Stokes told fans what was going through his mind in the closing stages. “It’s the first time I’ve watched it ball by ball. It’s always going to be great memories, isn’t it? One of the great days,” he said.