RUGBY UNION
Pichot seeking top job
Agustin Pichot is to run against World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont for the top job in World Rugby this month, the former Argentina international announced yesterday. Pichot, who won 71 caps for the Pumas and has served as a World Rugby vice-chairman under former England skipper Beaumont for the past four years, promised radical change if he were elected chairman. “It is a critical time and a critical election,” the 45-year-old said in a statement. “The current crisis is an opportunity for the global realignment of our game. We cannot miss it. It is time to align our global calendar and our strategic intent to attract the sustainable investment we need, or risk falling back to individual handouts or grants in the absence of a long-term vision for a global game.” Beaumont had already announced his intention to seek another four-year term and his re-election at the World Rugby board meeting next month had been expected to be a formality. If elected, Pichot would be the first chairman from outside Europe’s Six Nations and his candidature is likely to appeal most to those unions in the southern hemisphere or outside the traditional heartlands of the game.
ATHLETICS
Indoor triathlon completed
Former Olympic champion Jan Frodeno on Saturday completed a charity triathlon without leaving his own home. Frodeno, who was 2008 Olympic gold medalist in triathlon in Beijing, completed the course in 8 hours, 33 minutes, 39 seconds. His race at his home in Girona was made up of 3.8km in his counter-current swimming pool, 180km cycling on his roller trainer and running a 42.2km marathon on a treadmill. “That was certainly different and great fun,” the German athlete said. “I’m really pleased we were able to make this happen and to raise money for such good and important causes. We’ve been subject to lockdown for almost four weeks now and there is strict monitoring of compliance with these rules, and rightly so. The situation here is really dire. That’s why I’ve been training at home. However, when I see what the people here in the hospitals are doing for us, this small sacrifice is one I wholeheartedly make.” Frodeno said part of the 200,000 euros (US$218,710) raised would go to the Laureus Sport for Good project in the Spanish city of Girona, where he lives. The rest would be given to local healthcare institutions involved in fighting COVID-19.
CRICKET
Stokes relives ‘great day’
England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday relived his “miracle of Headingley” for the first time, describing the Ashes nailbiter as a “great day.” In August last year, Stokes smashed an undefeated 135 as England beat Australia in the third Test in Leeds by one wicket. He and bespectacled last man Jack Leach put on 76 runs for the final wicket with Stokes hitting 74 in that partnership. With no cricket to fill the live schedules as a result of COVID-19 response measures, British broadcasters turned to their archives to replay the dramatic finale of the Test. Sky TV offered fans the chance to see Stokes, captain Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes dial in via videolink. Stokes told fans what was going through his mind in the closing stages. “It’s the first time I’ve watched it ball by ball. It’s always going to be great memories, isn’t it? One of the great days,” he said.
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
Stade de Reims on Sunday were in mourning for long-serving club doctor Bernard Gonzalez, who committed suicide after being diagnosed with COVID-19. “Devastated, Reims cries for Bernard Gonzalez,” a statement released by the Ligue 1 club said. “Not just the club, but also hundreds of men and women in Reims.” Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet said that he had been made aware of the suicide of the 60-year-old, who had worked at the club for more than 20 years, by the local prefecture. “I was told doctor Gonzalez had left a note in which he mentioned that he had tested positive for COVID-19,” Robinet
SEEKING WITNESSES: The complaint, seeking about US$30,000 in damages, said that caddie Joe LaCava shoved Brian Borruso into other spectators causing injuries A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship, with his lawyer on Wednesday asking all witnesses to come forward. Brian Borruso’s attorney, Josh Dreschel, issued a statement seeking the public’s help in identifying voices on a video that appears to capture portions of the incident. “We’re asking anyone who was there to contact us and let us know if you saw the incident, if you know whose voices are on the video, and if you may have video or pictures of the incident,” Dreschel of the St Petersburg, Florida-based Josh
The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Tuesday joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season yet to get on the starting grid. The race is the ninth to be affected by the coronavirus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix canceled along with next month’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Commercial rights holder Liberty Media hopes to get the championship started in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year. “At the moment it is crucial