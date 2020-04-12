SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Suspicious betting rises

Alerts for suspicious betting patterns increased during the first quarter of this year as lower-level tours were targeted, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Wednesday. The season was halted in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who solely depend on tournament winnings without the opportunity to earn a living. A 2018 International Review Panel report commissioned to address betting and integrity issues said that players in the lowest tiers were susceptible to corruption because of the difficulty in making a living. The TIU said it received 38 match alerts from the regulated betting industry between January and March 22, compared with 21 alerts for the same period last year. “The increase ... is an indication that the entry levels of professional tennis were deliberately targeted by corruptors, as the sport moved towards suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic,” it said in a statement.

GOLF

US PGA mulls return

The US PGA Tour is considering scenarios to a return to competition in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including playing some events without fans, Golf Digest reported on Friday. The tour told players in a memo sent on Thursday that it was targeting a return for the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 21 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Players were told in the tour memo that officials hope to “preserve the maximum number of events we can while giving us more time as the crisis evolves.”

HORSE RACING

Trainer fined, suspended

A quarter horse trainer whose combined earnings over a decades-long career total nearly US$13 million has been hit with a hefty fine and a 34-year suspension for several doping violations. Documents obtained from the New Mexico Racing Commission show the violations involved horses that tested positive while at Ruidoso Downs in southern New Mexico. The out-of-competition testing occurred in July last year. The horses — all owned by Jose Fabian Hernandez of Jarrell, Texas — tested positive for the medication ostarine. Under the commission’s ruling, Bobby Martinez faces fines totaling US$480,000 and he will not be eligible to apply for a state license until 2054. Martinez told the American Quarter Horse Association’s publication Q Racing that he never handled the horses that tested positive and only served as the trainer on paper. He said the punishment was too harsh and that he has never had a Class 1 violation in his 30-year career. “The only thing I’m guilty of is lending my name out,” Martinez said, saying the case has ruined his life.

FOOTBALL

Brady files trademarks

Tom Brady has not played a game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the six-time Super Bowl champion is already busy trying to safeguard money-making trademarks linked to his new club. The 42-year-old’s company, TEB Capital Management, has filed for two new trademarks — “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady” — trademark attorney Josh Gerben said on Friday. Brady boosted the Bucs atop US sports merchandise sales thanks to purchases of his new Tampa Bay No. 12 jersey. Brady wants to use the two trademarks, which he applied for on Monday, and another he applied for last month, “TBxTB” for his initials and Tampa Bay, on clothing, footwear and headwear.