TENNIS
Suspicious betting rises
Alerts for suspicious betting patterns increased during the first quarter of this year as lower-level tours were targeted, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Wednesday. The season was halted in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who solely depend on tournament winnings without the opportunity to earn a living. A 2018 International Review Panel report commissioned to address betting and integrity issues said that players in the lowest tiers were susceptible to corruption because of the difficulty in making a living. The TIU said it received 38 match alerts from the regulated betting industry between January and March 22, compared with 21 alerts for the same period last year. “The increase ... is an indication that the entry levels of professional tennis were deliberately targeted by corruptors, as the sport moved towards suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic,” it said in a statement.
GOLF
US PGA mulls return
The US PGA Tour is considering scenarios to a return to competition in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including playing some events without fans, Golf Digest reported on Friday. The tour told players in a memo sent on Thursday that it was targeting a return for the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 21 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Players were told in the tour memo that officials hope to “preserve the maximum number of events we can while giving us more time as the crisis evolves.”
HORSE RACING
Trainer fined, suspended
A quarter horse trainer whose combined earnings over a decades-long career total nearly US$13 million has been hit with a hefty fine and a 34-year suspension for several doping violations. Documents obtained from the New Mexico Racing Commission show the violations involved horses that tested positive while at Ruidoso Downs in southern New Mexico. The out-of-competition testing occurred in July last year. The horses — all owned by Jose Fabian Hernandez of Jarrell, Texas — tested positive for the medication ostarine. Under the commission’s ruling, Bobby Martinez faces fines totaling US$480,000 and he will not be eligible to apply for a state license until 2054. Martinez told the American Quarter Horse Association’s publication Q Racing that he never handled the horses that tested positive and only served as the trainer on paper. He said the punishment was too harsh and that he has never had a Class 1 violation in his 30-year career. “The only thing I’m guilty of is lending my name out,” Martinez said, saying the case has ruined his life.
FOOTBALL
Brady files trademarks
Tom Brady has not played a game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the six-time Super Bowl champion is already busy trying to safeguard money-making trademarks linked to his new club. The 42-year-old’s company, TEB Capital Management, has filed for two new trademarks — “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady” — trademark attorney Josh Gerben said on Friday. Brady boosted the Bucs atop US sports merchandise sales thanks to purchases of his new Tampa Bay No. 12 jersey. Brady wants to use the two trademarks, which he applied for on Monday, and another he applied for last month, “TBxTB” for his initials and Tampa Bay, on clothing, footwear and headwear.
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
US President Donald Trump talked to many US professional sports leaders about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.” “I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. “I think it’s ... whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and [ice] hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe
Stade de Reims on Sunday were in mourning for long-serving club doctor Bernard Gonzalez, who committed suicide after being diagnosed with COVID-19. “Devastated, Reims cries for Bernard Gonzalez,” a statement released by the Ligue 1 club said. “Not just the club, but also hundreds of men and women in Reims.” Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet said that he had been made aware of the suicide of the 60-year-old, who had worked at the club for more than 20 years, by the local prefecture. “I was told doctor Gonzalez had left a note in which he mentioned that he had tested positive for COVID-19,” Robinet
The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Tuesday joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season yet to get on the starting grid. The race is the ninth to be affected by the coronavirus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix canceled along with next month’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Commercial rights holder Liberty Media hopes to get the championship started in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year. “At the moment it is crucial