NFL competition committee backs clock tactics ban

AFP, NEW YORK





A Tennessee Titans move to run extra time off the clock in a January playoff win over the New England Patriots would be banned under a rule change recommended on Friday by the NFL competition committee.

The committee backed two proposed changes with others not endorsed, but also set to be voted upon on May 19 and 20 by NFL team owners.

One change that it recommended would prevent teams from committing multiple fouls before the ball is snapped while the clock is running to burn extra time.

Tennessee used the trick in the fourth quarter of a playoff victory against New England in Tom Brady’s final game with the Patriots.

The committee also backed expanding protections for defenseless players to kick returners who take possession of the ball, but are vulnerable to onrushing opposing tacklers.

The Philadelphia Eagles want to make permanent a one-year experimental rule allowing replay reviews of pass interference calls, but the committee did not back the move.

The rule was inserted last season in the wake of a controversial missed call in a playoff game that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat New Orleans Saints to reach last year’s Super Bowl.

The Eagles also seek to return regular-season over-time periods to 15 minutes from 10, to modify the blindside block rule and to change onside kick rules for trailing teams, instead giving the kicking team one play from their 25-yard line to make 15 yards to retain possession.

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers proposed a booth umpire and/or a technology assistant to the referee who would see video replays, each being able to communicate with officials.