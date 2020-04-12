A Tennessee Titans move to run extra time off the clock in a January playoff win over the New England Patriots would be banned under a rule change recommended on Friday by the NFL competition committee.
The committee backed two proposed changes with others not endorsed, but also set to be voted upon on May 19 and 20 by NFL team owners.
One change that it recommended would prevent teams from committing multiple fouls before the ball is snapped while the clock is running to burn extra time.
Tennessee used the trick in the fourth quarter of a playoff victory against New England in Tom Brady’s final game with the Patriots.
The committee also backed expanding protections for defenseless players to kick returners who take possession of the ball, but are vulnerable to onrushing opposing tacklers.
The Philadelphia Eagles want to make permanent a one-year experimental rule allowing replay reviews of pass interference calls, but the committee did not back the move.
The rule was inserted last season in the wake of a controversial missed call in a playoff game that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat New Orleans Saints to reach last year’s Super Bowl.
The Eagles also seek to return regular-season over-time periods to 15 minutes from 10, to modify the blindside block rule and to change onside kick rules for trailing teams, instead giving the kicking team one play from their 25-yard line to make 15 yards to retain possession.
The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers proposed a booth umpire and/or a technology assistant to the referee who would see video replays, each being able to communicate with officials.
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
US President Donald Trump talked to many US professional sports leaders about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.” “I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. “I think it’s ... whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and [ice] hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe
Stade de Reims on Sunday were in mourning for long-serving club doctor Bernard Gonzalez, who committed suicide after being diagnosed with COVID-19. “Devastated, Reims cries for Bernard Gonzalez,” a statement released by the Ligue 1 club said. “Not just the club, but also hundreds of men and women in Reims.” Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet said that he had been made aware of the suicide of the 60-year-old, who had worked at the club for more than 20 years, by the local prefecture. “I was told doctor Gonzalez had left a note in which he mentioned that he had tested positive for COVID-19,” Robinet
The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Tuesday joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season yet to get on the starting grid. The race is the ninth to be affected by the coronavirus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix canceled along with next month’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Commercial rights holder Liberty Media hopes to get the championship started in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year. “At the moment it is crucial