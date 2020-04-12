Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo won all four of his games on Friday as the MLB The Show Players League got under way.
The online tournament utilizing the MLB The Show 20 game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams.
The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AP
All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over the next three weeks.
Each regular-season game lasts three innings.
The top eight players will reach the post-season, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs are to utilize a best-of-three format until the best-of-five World Series.
Gallo was the star on opening night, defeating Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May, Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr, Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell and Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett by a combined 30-6 score.
“I guess I’m better than I thought I was, honestly,” Gallo said on the MLB YouTube stream. “I didn’t think I was that good. I’ve only played a little bit of games online, but I’m happy I won.”
“I was a little nervous about it. I didn’t want to go 0-4 because the Rangers fans were killing me already,” he said.
Snell said of Gallo: “You should see his chat. It’s like, ‘Hall of Fame! Hall of Fame!’”
Garrett posted a 3-1 record, while Snell and McCullers both went 2-2. May finished 1-3.
Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez finished with a 0-4 record.
