League Managers’ Association chief executive officer Richard Bevan on Friday said that the English season should only be restarted if all players are tested for COVID-19.
“Tests must be made available first to [British] National Health Service (NHS) workers and patients,” Bevan told the BBC. “Once that’s happened, by all means let’s access it in sport.”
Soccer has already been shelved for a month due to the novel coronavirus.
League administrators say that they can finish the season in 56 days if it resumes.
“We’re not really going to see more accurate forecasting about when we can get on the pitch until the end of April,” Bevan said. “In Germany, if you look at discussions about coming back in May, that’s probably a direct result of some very clear thinking from their government, because they’re doing 50,000 tests a day. In this country we’re doing 10,000 per day, although the government are targeting 100,000 each day by the end of the month.”
“Our managers do not want to be back on the pitch unless the players have been tested,” he said.
Clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two were sent a letter by the Football League this week revealing that the governing body hopes to complete the season this summer.
However, Bevan said that bosses should have been consulted.
“You’re going to have to get the support of the coaches and managers. You do not do that by not talking to them,” he said. “You’re going to have to get the goodwill of the players because you’re going to have at least three weeks of training to get back on the pitch at least.”
“The most important thing guiding every principle is health, and getting back on the pitch without ensuring fully-fit players is a very big call to make,” he said.
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
US President Donald Trump talked to many US professional sports leaders about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.” “I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. “I think it’s ... whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and [ice] hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe
Stade de Reims on Sunday were in mourning for long-serving club doctor Bernard Gonzalez, who committed suicide after being diagnosed with COVID-19. “Devastated, Reims cries for Bernard Gonzalez,” a statement released by the Ligue 1 club said. “Not just the club, but also hundreds of men and women in Reims.” Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet said that he had been made aware of the suicide of the 60-year-old, who had worked at the club for more than 20 years, by the local prefecture. “I was told doctor Gonzalez had left a note in which he mentioned that he had tested positive for COVID-19,” Robinet
The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Tuesday joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season yet to get on the starting grid. The race is the ninth to be affected by the coronavirus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix canceled along with next month’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Commercial rights holder Liberty Media hopes to get the championship started in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year. “At the moment it is crucial