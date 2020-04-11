SUMO WRESTLING
Wrestler contracts virus
A Japanese sumo wrestler has tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the likelihood that next month’s Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, which has already been delayed, is to be further postponed. The wrestler, whose name has not been disclosed, developed a fever last week, but none of his stablemates and no officials have experienced symptoms, the Japan Sumo Association said yesterday. At the spring tournament, which was held last month in Osaka without spectators, wrestlers had to adhere to strict guidelines to avoid becoming infected.
MLB
Yankees top ‘Forbes’ list
Forbes estimates that the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at US$5 billion, up 9 percent from last year and 47 percent more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at US$3.4 billion. The Yankees are second among all sports to the Dallas Cowboys, listed at US$5.5 billion in the latest NFL ranking, Forbes’ evaluations showed. The magazine estimates that the value of the average MLB team rose 4 percent from last year, the smallest annual appreciation since 2010.
E-SPORTS
Stars to join charity event
Players from 20 of Europe’s most historic soccer clubs are to compete in the Stay and Play Cup, Electronic Arts announced on Thursday. The online charity event, scheduled to run from Wednesday until April 19, is to feature stars from FIFA 20, including Ajax, AS Roma, Liverpool and Real Madrid, the organizer said. The Cup expects to donate US$1 million to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. “Millions of fans can experience the thrill of their favorite clubs and professional footballers playing — even when we have to be apart,” Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said.
NHL
Player’s wife seeks miracle
Edmonton Oilers center Colby Cave on Thursday remained in a coma in a Toronto hospital with his family saying that it will take a “miracle” for him to pull through. The team and Cave’s wife, Emily, updated his condition two days after he was placed in a medically induced coma following surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing bleeding on his brain. “It’s all I can keep asking: ‘He’s going to wake up right?’ We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote on Instagram. The forward was at home outside Toronto on Tuesday when he suffered overnight bleeding.
MMA
‘Thug Rose’ out over deaths
The manager of Rose Namajunas said that the former UFC strawweight champion would not fight at UFC 249 after two deaths in her family related to the pandemic. “Her hopes are to return to the Octagon as soon as possible,” Brian Butler wrote on Instagram on Thursday. UFC president Dana White later that day announced that the event due to take place on Wednesday next week at an unannounced location had been canceled. On Wednesday, the New York Times had reported that White planned to hold the event on tribal land, which would have skirted state restrictions on sporting events due to the coronavirus. Namajunas — known among fans for her shaved head and “Thug Rose” nickname — became the third strawweight champion in UFC history when she upset Joanna Jedrzejczyk in November 2017.
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
MEDIA RUMORS? With no pay agreement secured and players’ representatives calling for more financial information ahead of talks, the sport had another week of bad press Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, media reported yesterday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by a shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Castle this week took a 50 percent pay cut and laid off 75 percent of Rugby Australia (RA) staff members, saying that the body would face losses of up to A$120 million (US$71.95 million) if no more rugby was played this year. With no pay agreement secured with the players and their representatives calling on RA to provide more financial information ahead of negotiations, the
OLYMPICS Delay pushes rower to retire British rowing gold medalist Tom Ransley on Friday announced his retirement after deciding that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to next year was a step too far. The 34-year-old was part of the men’s eight who won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and also a bronze in the 2012 London Games. “I have used up everything I had and I know that to get myself in the necessary condition to compete for a seat in 2021 is a step too far,” he told the BBC. The years of early starts, of three training
US President Donald Trump talked to many US professional sports leaders about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.” “I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. “I think it’s ... whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and [ice] hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe