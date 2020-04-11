SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SUMO WRESTLING

Wrestler contracts virus

A Japanese sumo wrestler has tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the likelihood that next month’s Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, which has already been delayed, is to be further postponed. The wrestler, whose name has not been disclosed, developed a fever last week, but none of his stablemates and no officials have experienced symptoms, the Japan Sumo Association said yesterday. At the spring tournament, which was held last month in Osaka without spectators, wrestlers had to adhere to strict guidelines to avoid becoming infected.

MLB

Yankees top ‘Forbes’ list

Forbes estimates that the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at US$5 billion, up 9 percent from last year and 47 percent more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at US$3.4 billion. The Yankees are second among all sports to the Dallas Cowboys, listed at US$5.5 billion in the latest NFL ranking, Forbes’ evaluations showed. The magazine estimates that the value of the average MLB team rose 4 percent from last year, the smallest annual appreciation since 2010.

E-SPORTS

Stars to join charity event

Players from 20 of Europe’s most historic soccer clubs are to compete in the Stay and Play Cup, Electronic Arts announced on Thursday. The online charity event, scheduled to run from Wednesday until April 19, is to feature stars from FIFA 20, including Ajax, AS Roma, Liverpool and Real Madrid, the organizer said. The Cup expects to donate US$1 million to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. “Millions of fans can experience the thrill of their favorite clubs and professional footballers playing — even when we have to be apart,” Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said.

NHL

Player’s wife seeks miracle

Edmonton Oilers center Colby Cave on Thursday remained in a coma in a Toronto hospital with his family saying that it will take a “miracle” for him to pull through. The team and Cave’s wife, Emily, updated his condition two days after he was placed in a medically induced coma following surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing bleeding on his brain. “It’s all I can keep asking: ‘He’s going to wake up right?’ We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote on Instagram. The forward was at home outside Toronto on Tuesday when he suffered overnight bleeding.

MMA

‘Thug Rose’ out over deaths

The manager of Rose Namajunas said that the former UFC strawweight champion would not fight at UFC 249 after two deaths in her family related to the pandemic. “Her hopes are to return to the Octagon as soon as possible,” Brian Butler wrote on Instagram on Thursday. UFC president Dana White later that day announced that the event due to take place on Wednesday next week at an unannounced location had been canceled. On Wednesday, the New York Times had reported that White planned to hold the event on tribal land, which would have skirted state restrictions on sporting events due to the coronavirus. Namajunas — known among fans for her shaved head and “Thug Rose” nickname — became the third strawweight champion in UFC history when she upset Joanna Jedrzejczyk in November 2017.