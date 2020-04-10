Soccer star Wang Shuang is finally to reunite with the China women’s national team after two months of being stranded at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China, state media reported.
The 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is set to bolster a squad due to battle South Korea over two legs for Asia’s final qualifying berth for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which has been postponed for a year to July 2021.
Wuhan native Wang was in February pictured kicking a ball on a rooftop while on lockdown to keep up her fitness.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Tens of thousands of people on Wednesday fled Wuhan when a 76-day travel ban was lifted.
Wang and two other players stranded in Wuhan, Yao Wei and Lu Yueyun, are to join the squad in Suzhou, China, to prepare for the playoff, Xinhua news agency reported, adding that the first leg has been tentatively scheduled for June 4 in South Korea.
However, the trio is first to undergo another 14 days of quarantine after arriving in Suzhou, Sina Sports said.
Wang, the undoubted star of the Chinese side, has won more than 100 caps.
She spent a year in Paris with PSG before returning to Chinese soccer in July last year.
Wang scored eight goals and contributed seven assists in 27 matches for PSG.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker found himself in need of an assist to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on the New England Patriots. One of the team’s private airplanes on Thursday evening landed in Boston after returning from China carrying more than 1 million masks critical to healthcare providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus. Members of the Massachusetts National Guard met the airplane and offloaded the containers of masks onto waiting trucks for transport to warehouses for distribution. Baker secured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers, but had no way of getting them to the US. He
WAIT AND SEE: The estimated cost of postponement started at US$2 billion and has kept rising, but the IOC has yet to say whether it would help pay for the extra expenses Postponing the Tokyo Olympics to next year would make the event more costly for all parties, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged on Thursday, although it offered few details on what the final bill might be. Four directors of the Olympic body held a conference call three days after Tokyo’s new dates were finalized, with the Games pushed back to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new dates cleared up any uncertainty about the event’s future, there are still plenty of question marks as the committee begins to work with Tokyo organizers and the
MEDIA RUMORS? With no pay agreement secured and players’ representatives calling for more financial information ahead of talks, the sport had another week of bad press Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, media reported yesterday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by a shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Castle this week took a 50 percent pay cut and laid off 75 percent of Rugby Australia (RA) staff members, saying that the body would face losses of up to A$120 million (US$71.95 million) if no more rugby was played this year. With no pay agreement secured with the players and their representatives calling on RA to provide more financial information ahead of negotiations, the
OLYMPICS Delay pushes rower to retire British rowing gold medalist Tom Ransley on Friday announced his retirement after deciding that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to next year was a step too far. The 34-year-old was part of the men’s eight who won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and also a bronze in the 2012 London Games. “I have used up everything I had and I know that to get myself in the necessary condition to compete for a seat in 2021 is a step too far,” he told the BBC. The years of early starts, of three training