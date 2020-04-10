China star Wang freed from Wuhan virus lockdown

AFP, SHANGHAI





Soccer star Wang Shuang is finally to reunite with the China women’s national team after two months of being stranded at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China, state media reported.

The 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is set to bolster a squad due to battle South Korea over two legs for Asia’s final qualifying berth for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which has been postponed for a year to July 2021.

Wuhan native Wang was in February pictured kicking a ball on a rooftop while on lockdown to keep up her fitness.

Linkopings’ Emma Lennartsson, left, tries to stop Paris Saint-Germain’s Wang Shuang from scoring in their UEFA Women’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg at the Linkoping Arena in Sweden on Oct. 17, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE

Tens of thousands of people on Wednesday fled Wuhan when a 76-day travel ban was lifted.

Wang and two other players stranded in Wuhan, Yao Wei and Lu Yueyun, are to join the squad in Suzhou, China, to prepare for the playoff, Xinhua news agency reported, adding that the first leg has been tentatively scheduled for June 4 in South Korea.

However, the trio is first to undergo another 14 days of quarantine after arriving in Suzhou, Sina Sports said.

Wang, the undoubted star of the Chinese side, has won more than 100 caps.

She spent a year in Paris with PSG before returning to Chinese soccer in July last year.

Wang scored eight goals and contributed seven assists in 27 matches for PSG.