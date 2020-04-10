Wearing gloves for hygienic reasons and observing social distancing on the pitch are among the challenges facing Bundesliga soccer players back in training this week, amid hopes that the league might resume next month.
Most of the 18 clubs in Germany’s top flight returned to their clubs on Monday — albeit in small groups and with limited contact to meet health guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
League matches in Germany were suspended on March 13.
The German Football League is in talks with club management and authorities about the Bundesliga resuming on May 2, but with matches played with no fans as public events remain banned in the country.
A decision about when competition might resume is expected on Friday next week, which could make it the first of Europe’s top leagues to return.
The players are adjusting to training in the era of social distancing.
Defending champions Bayern Munich, who were four points clear when the league was halted, were typical of sides in holding sessions in small groups.
Contact is kept to a minimum with handshakes banned, and players staying 1.5m apart, even on the training pitch.
“It was a very unusual feeling to train in small groups,” Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said.
Up to five players were permitted per group at Bayern’s state-of-the-art training complex.
Like most other clubs, Bayern’s squad members were told to shower elsewhere and handed post-training snacks in a box to eat at home.
At VfL Wolfsburg, the players trained wearing gloves, despite warm spring temperatures.
“For hygienic reasons, we have to wear gloves, even though it’s 22°C,” forward Maximilian Arnold said. “Of course it’s necessary, but also a bit funny.”
Tackling and close-quarter challenges for the ball are frowned upon at all outfits.
“I would love to tackle, but I can’t do that now,” TSG 1899 Hoffenheim defender Havard Nordtveit said.
Previous weeks at home — in many cases filled by hours on gaming consoles — left a toll.
“My ball control was never perfect, but you can tell that a few teammates have not trained with the ball for three weeks,” Nordtveit added. “The most important thing is to keep working on our fitness now and be ready.”
At Union Berlin, defender Christopher Lenz was happy once again to have teammates to pass to and “have a real ball” at his feet.
“I missed the boys,” Lenz said. “PlayStation was my best friend.”
After weeks of training alone, or in online groups as Bayern did, most players were pleased to be back on a pitch, despite the new hygiene measures.
“It’s a nice feeling to play a bit of football and see the colleagues again,” Fortuna Duesseldorf forward Rouwen Hennings said. “Of course you can’t put in hard tackles or challenges, but I think it’s quite well regulated for the here and now.”
At Schalke 04, coach David Wagner said that his squad were happy to be put through their paces.
“The fitness coaches can really let off steam and the boys are up for it,” the former Huddersfield Town boss said. “Anything is better than running alone through the forest.”
However, players training in small groups offers an extra advantage for eagle-eyed coaches.
“Nobody can hide,” Duesseldorf coach Uwe Roesler said, explaining that any lack of fitness quickly shows up.
