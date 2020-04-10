A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship, with his lawyer on Wednesday asking all witnesses to come forward.
Brian Borruso’s attorney, Josh Dreschel, issued a statement seeking the public’s help in identifying voices on a video that appears to capture portions of the incident.
“We’re asking anyone who was there to contact us and let us know if you saw the incident, if you know whose voices are on the video, and if you may have video or pictures of the incident,” Dreschel of the St Petersburg, Florida-based Josh Firm said. “Unfortunately, the PGA has refused to cooperate, even though we are confident they have the incident on video.”
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in the state’s Pinellas County, said that the incident took place on the 13th hole in the third round of the tournament at the Innisbrook Resort near Tampa, Florida.
Woods hit his tee shot over the green and near spectators, including Borruso — who tried to take a selfie with Woods in the background of the shot as the superstar approached the ball.
The complaint, seeking about US$30,000 in damages, said that LaCava shoved Borruso into other spectators causing injuries.
Borusso’s injuries were not specified, but the complaint said that he needed treatment at a hospital and suffered a loss of income, and that the incident aggravated an existing health condition.
Woods was named in the lawsuit because he is the caddie’s boss and, as the suit said, the rules of golf stipulate that a player is responsible for his caddie’s actions during a round.
Woods’ appearance at the championship was just his fourth start in a PGA Tour event since undergoing spinal fusion surgery the previous April.
Woods finished tied for second, behind England’s Paul Casey. He drained a 45-foot putt at the penultimate hole, but was unable to get a 37-footer that would have forced a playoff to drop.
