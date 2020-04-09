Athletes step up to fight virus in Brazil’s favelas

As COVID-19 infections rise steadily in Brazil and threaten to cause chaos in its densely populated favelas, some of the country’s leading athletes are stepping up to help the most vulnerable communities.

Olympic judo medalist Flavio Canto is among those giving his time and money to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in South America’s biggest nation.

“When all this is over, those that have a lot are going to have a lot less, but they’ll still have more than most, and they have an obligation to help those who have nothing,” Rio de Janeiro-based judoka Canto told reporters.

From left, former Brazil international Paulo Cesar Tinga, Internacional’s Andres D’Alessandro and former Brazil captain Dunga help distribute food to poor people in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

A bronze medalist in the men’s 81kg category at the 2004 Athens Games, Canto is almost as famous in Brazil for his work with the Instituto Reacao, a charity that uses martial arts to help transform young people’s lives.

Canto is raising funds for a project that would give a monthly stipend to thousands of families in Rio de Janeiro and Cuiaba who are under quarantine or suffering financially due to unemployment or the need to self-isolate.

The monthly stipend of about 100 reais (US$19.15) would come in the form of a prepaid cash card that can be used in local supermarkets.

In a nation where corruption is rife and the government’s coronavirus strategy has come under scrutiny, Canto said that athletes are the ideal group to spearhead relief efforts, because they are trusted by the public.

“One of the big problems in Brazil is that people lack the confidence their money and resources will be distributed properly,” he said by telephone from Rio de Janeiro.

“My charity has 20 years of experience in that field and the other athletes are people with the same profile, who have experience in charity work and therefore credibility,” he added.

One such athlete is Dunga, who captained Brazil’s national soccer team to their 1994 FIFA World Cup win.

The former Internacional and ACF Fiorentina midfielder is working with business contacts and former players — including former Brazil internationals Jorginho, Edmilson and Paulo Cesar Tinga — to help disadvantaged communities in his home state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Like Canto, Dunga has run a charitable foundation for many years, helping orphanages, retirement homes and social projects.

In the past few days he has persuaded supermarket owners, food producers and transportation companies to donate and distribute more than 10 tonnes of food to local charities as a growing number of people suffer from the economic effects of the novel coronavirus.

“We saw that there are a lot of people in the favelas who aren’t working and they don’t have food, so I called the friends I still play football with and said: ‘Let’s do something,’” Dunga told reporters.

Dunga has spent much of his spare time over the past week not just calling friends asking for help, but also loading boxes of produce into trucks, and delivering fruit and vegetables to local charities.

His closest helpers are former players, but some active professionals have also contributed.

Argentine midfielder Andres D’Alessandro, who plays for Porto Alegre, Brazil-based side Internacional, was with him on Tuesday as they loaded sacks of produce into cars and trucks.

Local media have also reported that Brazil internationals Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Paulinho have also contributed in their home states.

Dunga encouraged more to get involved.

“We ex-players still have doors open to us,” he said. “Imagine what the players who are active today could do.”