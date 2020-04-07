Olympic road race champion Greg van Avermaet on Sunday said that winning the virtual edition of the Tour of Flanders, held instead of the real race due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was “funny.”
Van Avermaet, 35, was joined by 12 other cyclists in racing the final 32km of De Ronde, one of cycling’s five one-day “Monuments,” which was broadcast online after being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Van Avermaet’s daughter was seen on screen with her father in their attic room as CCC Team’s Belgian rider finished 20 seconds ahead of compatriot Oliver Naesen and Ireland’s Nicolas Roche.
Photo: AFP
“It was a funny feeling, you suffered without having the feeling of being in the races,” said Van Avermaet, who was born in the region.
“My girl, who couldn’t understand why her dad was busy racing at home, was very happy for me,” he added.
Australian Michael Matthews failed to finish, while seventh-placed Tim Wellens raced from his balcony in Monaco.
“The effect of the wind was also replicated, the effort was much more difficult for the rider in front than those behind,” Lotto-Soudal’s Wellens said after racing from his home on the Mediterranean coast.
“I had without doubt a better view than Olivier Naesen, who was pedaling in his basement in Belgium,” Wellens added.
Earlier in the day, the race organizer said that it could reschedule the race itself for later in the calendar.
“The goal is to still organize De Ronde later this year. Everyone has agreed on that, but for now it’s just hypothetical discussions because we don’t know when the crisis will end,” Flanders Classics chief executive Tomas van den Spiegel told Flemish TV channel VRT.
Virtual champion Van Avermaet said he hoped it would take place, which would give him a shot at going one better than his two second-placed finishes in 2014 and 2017.
“I hope the real Tour of Flanders can take place in the autumn and I can really win it,” he said.
The race was viewed by more than 21,000 people on YouTube and it was also shown on Belgian TV.
This year’s week-long Tour de Suisse, originally set for early June, has also discussed the idea of holding an online version of the race.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker found himself in need of an assist to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on the New England Patriots. One of the team’s private airplanes on Thursday evening landed in Boston after returning from China carrying more than 1 million masks critical to healthcare providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus. Members of the Massachusetts National Guard met the airplane and offloaded the containers of masks onto waiting trucks for transport to warehouses for distribution. Baker secured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers, but had no way of getting them to the US. He
WAIT AND SEE: The estimated cost of postponement started at US$2 billion and has kept rising, but the IOC has yet to say whether it would help pay for the extra expenses Postponing the Tokyo Olympics to next year would make the event more costly for all parties, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged on Thursday, although it offered few details on what the final bill might be. Four directors of the Olympic body held a conference call three days after Tokyo’s new dates were finalized, with the Games pushed back to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new dates cleared up any uncertainty about the event’s future, there are still plenty of question marks as the committee begins to work with Tokyo organizers and the
DECREASED TENSION: The US players’ lawyers said that the soccer federation no longer disputes that the jobs of the women’s and men’s national teams require equal skill Women players suing the US Soccer Federation (USSF) said in in court documents filed on Tuesday that the federation has acknowledged that the jobs of male and female soccer players require equal skill. The language seemed to signal a decrease in tension between the parties after language in documents filed by the federation’s lawyers earlier last month provoked widespread outrage in saying that playing on the men’s national team required a higher level of skill based on speed and strength and carried greater responsibility. The fierce backlash — not only from the women players, but also from sponsors such as Coca-Cola —
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are planning to play a charity golf match next month with Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, CNBC reported on Wednesday. CNBC, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations, said that the charity match would be held at an undisclosed location without fans and is being organized by the PGA Tour and AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The negotiations are still being finalized, but the match pitting 15-time major champion Woods and Manning against five-time major winner Mickelson and Brady could be aired on live TV and is unlikely to be featured on pay-per-view, CNBC said. “Discussions