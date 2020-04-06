Pressure grows to stage shortened IPL

AFP, NEW DELHI





Players are putting pressure on cricket authorities to plan a shortened Twenty20 Indian Premier League (IPL) later in the year to “kickstart” the sports economy after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The world’s richest cricket tournament has been postponed until Wednesday next week, which coincides with the end of India’s 21 day nationwide shutdown to help prevent the virus’ spread, but with the number of cases and deaths rising, and India isolated from international travel, few believe any sport will be possible in the sub-continent for at least three months.

“Let’s say July-August is the earliest,” former England batsman Kevin Pietersen told Indian broadcaster Star Sports. “I do truly believe the IPL should happen. I think every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL.”

The Mumbai Indians celebrate atop an open bus during a procession in Mumbai on May 13 last year after they won the Indian Premier League title. Photo: AFP

Pietersen suggested that the eight-team tournament be shortened from its normal eight-week duration and played behind closed doors.

“There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans,” Pietersen said. “And the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks.”

“I think the fans need to understand they can’t watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future,” he said.

The league is a huge revenue earner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is estimated to generate more than US$11 billion for the Indian economy.

Chinese mobile phone-maker Vivo paid US$330 million to be the league’s top sponsor for 2018-2022.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said that the league, which involves stars such as England’s Ben Stokes, David Warner and Pat Cummins of Australia, and India captain Virat Kohli, would inject life into the virus-ravaged economy.

“The moment we get clearances from all the authorities that matter, the IPL should happen, only because it will kickstart the economy,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said. “Because when you talk about the IPL, it’s not just about the Mumbai Indians, or a [M.S.] Dhoni or a Virat Kohli, there are a lot of people who are making their livelihood through the IPL.”

Stokes and Cummins have already voiced their eagerness to participate in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders-contracted Cummins said that “everyone’s still really keen for it to all go ahead.”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the IPL would be a “truncated” affair if it happens at all.