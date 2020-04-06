McLaughlin wins virtual IndyCar event

AP





Kiwi Scott McLaughlin’s real IndyCar debut is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the V8 Supercars Championship winner is not letting that stop him from learning how to virtually drive the cars.

McLaughlin won IndyCar’s virtual race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, the second race in the series’ attempt to create content during the worldwide shutdown of sports.

McLaughlin drives for Roger Penske in Australia and the team owner had planned to give McLaughlin his series debut next month on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That plan was scrapped when the IndyCar season was suspended last month.

In an image taken from a computer game, Scott McLaughlin’s Shell V-Power Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates winning the IndyCar iRacing Challenge Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The road course race has been tentatively rescheduled for July 4, a date Penske said would be too hectic for McLaughlin to make his debut.

McLaughlin, like seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, was an invited guest by IndyCar to participate in the iRacing Series meant to entertain fans during the stoppage. He had to wake up at 2am in Brisbane, Australia, to compete on his simulator.

“I started iRacing 10 years ago and it was the best thing I did,” McLaughlin said. “For an aspiring race car driver, it is worth the investment in your future. It’s been an awesome tool for me and it’s great fun.”

McLaughlin said his rig was not as flashy as some of the big simulators used by the stars and his is actually set for a touring car.

It was 6am at the New Zealander’s house when he virtually crossed the finish line.

“You know, e-sports has really been on the rise the last few years, and it’s really taken off during this pandemic,” McLaughlin said.

He beat Team Penske driver Will Power, an Australian who was racing from his home in North Carolina, Scott Speed and IndyCar rookie Alex Palou, racing on a simulator in Spain.

NBC Sports aired the race on its cable channel with its usual broadcast crew of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy all calling action from their respective homes. IRacing controlled the feed, but drivers used their own social media channels to give viewers a closer look at their experience.