Premier League players on Saturday rejected a move by clubs to cut their wages by 30 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, with their union saying that the British government would lose out on more than ￡200 million (US$245 million) in tax.
“This would be detrimental to our NHS [National Health Service] and other government-funded services,” the Professional Footballers’ Association said in a statement.
Taking on the Premier League as a whole, the union said that the ￡20 million being given to the NHS by the world’s richest soccer competition was “welcome, but we believe it could be far bigger.”
“The players are mindful that ... the combined tax on their salaries is a significant contribution to funding essential public services — which are especially critical at this time,” the union said in a statement. “Taking a 30 perent salary deduction will cost the Exchequer [British treasury] substantial sums.”
The union’s stance came after further talks involving clubs and the league as Liverpool became the latest Premier League side defying political anger by using a government bailout scheme to furlough some non-playing staff.
British Secretary of Health Matt Hancock had told players at clubs furloughing staff to take a pay cut.
British Minister of Sports Nigel Huddleston said that the Premier League must ensure it “helps the national effort.”
Liverpool, who lead the league by 25 points, followed fellow 2019 Champions League finalist Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Norwich City in furloughing staff.
Under a job retention scheme implemented to help businesses survive the national lockdown, staff can be put on furlough and receive 80 percent of their salaries from the government, up to a maximum of ￡2,500 per month.
Liverpool said it would top up salaries to ensure staff still received the full amount, but that still means using public funds to pay some staff.
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called that a “poor” move, saying “respect and goodwill is lost” by the club.
