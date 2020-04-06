Bryant heads Hall of Fame honorees

‘ICONIC FIGURES’: Hall of Fame head John Doleva said that ‘the class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time,’ with influence beyond measure

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant headed a star-studded list of honorees named to basketball’s 2020 Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon, who died in a helicopter crash in January, was named alongside nine honorees who are to be enshrined at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Aug. 29.

Joining Bryant in the sport’s pantheon are three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich and four-time Olympic medalist Tamika Catchings.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant celebrates victory in the NBA Finals at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida, on June 14, 2009. Photo: AFP

Other inductees include three-time National Collegiate Athletic Association National Championship coach Kim Mulkey, college basketball coach Barbara Stevens and longtime International Basketball Federation executive Patrick Baumann, who died of a heart attack in 2018 at the age of 41.

“The class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time, and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure,” Hall of Fame chief executive John Doleva said. “In 2020, the basketball community has suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures [former-NBA] commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19.”

“We have also banded together like never before in appreciation of the game and those who have made it the uniting force it is today,” Doleva said.

San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan listens to a question at a news conference in San Antonio, Texas, on June 5, 2014. Photo: AP

The basketball world was left stunned by Bryant’s death earlier this year, with the crash also claiming the life of his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The NBA season has also been left in disarray by the pandemic, with the campaign halted indefinitely last month and the league currently on hiatus.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, told ESPN that her late husband’s posthumous elevation to the Hall of Fame ranked as one of his greatest career milestones.

Then-Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Garnett speaks to reporters at a news conference in New York on July 18, 2013. Photo: AP

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we’re extremely proud of him,” Vanessa Bryant said. “Every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”

Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss saluted Bryant in a statement that praised the star’s fierce competitiveness, work ethic and drive.

“Those qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles and have now brought him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be enshrined with the greatest to have ever played the game,” Buss said. “No one deserves it more.”

Former Oklahoma State University basketball coach Eddie Sutton watches a game in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Jan. 20, 2018. Photo: AP

Then-Lakers coach Rudy Tomjanovich speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles on July 10, 2004. Photo: AP

Former Indiana Fever player Tamika Catchings poses for a photograph in the Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 26 last year. Photo: AP

Bentley University coach Barbara Stevens poses for a photograph after a game in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Jan. 17, 2018. Photo: AP

Baylor University basketball coach Kim Mulkey encourages her team during a game in Tampa, Florida, on April 7 last year. Photo: AP