The main concern for the coach of the Russia women’s gymnastics team is that they do not gain weight in quarantine at home, she said after the squad’s training camp was canceled this week due to concerns over COVID-19.
All activities at the Novogorsk training center in Moscow were halted this week after media reported that men’s team coach Andrey Rodionenko and one of his team members had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Women’s team coach Valentina Rodionenko, Andrey’s wife, told TASS media on Friday that her husband had taken a subsequent test that came back negative.
All team members based at the training center have been sent into self-isolation, like many across the globe, but Valentina Rodionenko’s main concern is that the temptation to indulge in home comforts would not become overwhelming for her athletes.
“We will be home in quarantine until April 15. The main thing is that the girls don’t gain any weight. That’s the main problem. They have all received homework,” the 83-year-old said.
Almost all gymnastics events or World Cups this season have been postponed or canceled, with the Tokyo Olympic Games also having been moved to 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday prolonged until April 30 a paid non-working period across Russia in a move that he said was designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
DECREASED TENSION: The US players’ lawyers said that the soccer federation no longer disputes that the jobs of the women’s and men’s national teams require equal skill Women players suing the US Soccer Federation (USSF) said in in court documents filed on Tuesday that the federation has acknowledged that the jobs of male and female soccer players require equal skill. The language seemed to signal a decrease in tension between the parties after language in documents filed by the federation’s lawyers earlier last month provoked widespread outrage in saying that playing on the men’s national team required a higher level of skill based on speed and strength and carried greater responsibility. The fierce backlash — not only from the women players, but also from sponsors such as Coca-Cola —
A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo’s successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympic Games has said that he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan’s bid. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu, was paid US$8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games, financial records showed. Takahashi said the work included lobbying International Olympic Committee (IOC) members such as Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker, and that he gave Diack gifts, including digital
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are planning to play a charity golf match next month with Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, CNBC reported on Wednesday. CNBC, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations, said that the charity match would be held at an undisclosed location without fans and is being organized by the PGA Tour and AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The negotiations are still being finalized, but the match pitting 15-time major champion Woods and Manning against five-time major winner Mickelson and Brady could be aired on live TV and is unlikely to be featured on pay-per-view, CNBC said. “Discussions
WAIT AND SEE: The estimated cost of postponement started at US$2 billion and has kept rising, but the IOC has yet to say whether it would help pay for the extra expenses Postponing the Tokyo Olympics to next year would make the event more costly for all parties, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged on Thursday, although it offered few details on what the final bill might be. Four directors of the Olympic body held a conference call three days after Tokyo’s new dates were finalized, with the Games pushed back to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new dates cleared up any uncertainty about the event’s future, there are still plenty of question marks as the committee begins to work with Tokyo organizers and the