Russia coach urges team to stay trim

Reuters, LONDON





The main concern for the coach of the Russia women’s gymnastics team is that they do not gain weight in quarantine at home, she said after the squad’s training camp was canceled this week due to concerns over COVID-19.

All activities at the Novogorsk training center in Moscow were halted this week after media reported that men’s team coach Andrey Rodionenko and one of his team members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Women’s team coach Valentina Rodionenko, Andrey’s wife, told TASS media on Friday that her husband had taken a subsequent test that came back negative.

All team members based at the training center have been sent into self-isolation, like many across the globe, but Valentina Rodionenko’s main concern is that the temptation to indulge in home comforts would not become overwhelming for her athletes.

“We will be home in quarantine until April 15. The main thing is that the girls don’t gain any weight. That’s the main problem. They have all received homework,” the 83-year-old said.

Almost all gymnastics events or World Cups this season have been postponed or canceled, with the Tokyo Olympic Games also having been moved to 2021.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday prolonged until April 30 a paid non-working period across Russia in a move that he said was designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.