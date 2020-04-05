By the end of January, John O’Reilly was chomping at the bit to get to spring training.
Like most minor leaguers, the 24-year-old pitcher, newly assigned to the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, viewed baseball’s pre-season as a mecca of opportunity.
O’Reilly, who played last season in Double-A — minor league baseball’s second-highest level — was not expecting to make it to the majors and become the Pirates’ opening day starter, but with a decent showing, he could perhaps inch his way up minor league baseball’s arduous, low-salaried ladder.
When the pandemic started, O’Reilly was having what he considered to be a highly successful spring training — he had even been called on to finish innings for major league pitchers.
In one game, he pitched against the New York Yankees, a big deal for a kid from New Jersey.
Then on March 13, O’Reilly got a message from the organization: Beginning tomorrow morning, everyone must go home.
By that point, the COVID-19 outbreak had been officially declared a pandemic and it was no longer safe for any large groups to gather together — baseball games were no exception.
“It is definitely scary,” O’Reilly said. “Less of a chance to go out and play the game you love with your teammates. You look forward to it for the five months you’re away [during the off-season].”
O’Reilly went home to his family in New Jersey, where he is anxiously following the news.
Mitch Horacek, a 28-year-old pitcher in the Minnesota Twins organization, opted to stay in Florida with his girlfriend’s family, instead of going home to the cold of Colorado.
One day, Twins doctors were cautioning players to wash their hands and avoid signing autographs. Three days later, Horacek’s big league hopes were paused.
Horacek had been following the spread of the coronavirus since the first outbreak in Wuhan, China, and sensed that baseball might be shelved a while.
“One of our last games had almost 10,000 people,” Horacek said. “It was a culmination of my nerves. I kept thinking: ‘Someone here might have this virus, we should do something.’ Of course, things got way more crazy.”
The exodus from camps was chaotic and unprecedented.
As teams were figuring out how to operate in the new climate, Horacek, O’Reilly and hundreds of other minor leaguers started to worry about when — or if — they would be paid.
Then again, money is always a concern in the minor leagues.
Despite being professional athletes, these players’ salaries often fall below the US’ minimum wage, forcing many to get creative to make ends meet.
Horacek said that it is commonplace for players to double the occupants allowed on a lease, so they can all afford to pay rent.
Many offer pitching or hitting lessons, but a huge chunk of players take second jobs that they can fit around their baseball career, such as delivery driving.
Horacek used to engage in another common cost-cutter for minor leaguers: skipping breakfast.
Minor leaguers understand that it is all part of the sacrifice, namely because they have no choice if they eventually want to make it to the big leagues.
“I watch guys I’ve pitched well against. There are guys on TV I’ve struck out before so I know I’m good enough,” Horacek said.
Last season was Horacek’s best training camp and had a few more stars aligned, he said that he could have been called up to the big leagues.
Instead he toggled between Double-A and Triple-A, his dream dangling so close.
Last year, Horacek’s taxable income from baseball was less than US$8,000.
Horacek was met with pushback on Twitter when he initially expressed his concern about pay.
“It’s a perception problem,” he said. “Someone might perceive baseball as less of a job than working at a stadium concession job.”
Despite the conditions, despite the unlivable wages, despite the slim odds of making it to the majors, the dangling carrot is too hard to walk away from for guys like Horacek.
“Every year you play is like rolling craps,” he said. “Say you need to roll a seven. If you stop rolling the dice, you have no chance.”
DECREASED TENSION: The US players’ lawyers said that the soccer federation no longer disputes that the jobs of the women’s and men’s national teams require equal skill Women players suing the US Soccer Federation (USSF) said in in court documents filed on Tuesday that the federation has acknowledged that the jobs of male and female soccer players require equal skill. The language seemed to signal a decrease in tension between the parties after language in documents filed by the federation’s lawyers earlier last month provoked widespread outrage in saying that playing on the men’s national team required a higher level of skill based on speed and strength and carried greater responsibility. The fierce backlash — not only from the women players, but also from sponsors such as Coca-Cola —
A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo’s successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympic Games has said that he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan’s bid. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu, was paid US$8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games, financial records showed. Takahashi said the work included lobbying International Olympic Committee (IOC) members such as Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker, and that he gave Diack gifts, including digital
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are planning to play a charity golf match next month with Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, CNBC reported on Wednesday. CNBC, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations, said that the charity match would be held at an undisclosed location without fans and is being organized by the PGA Tour and AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The negotiations are still being finalized, but the match pitting 15-time major champion Woods and Manning against five-time major winner Mickelson and Brady could be aired on live TV and is unlikely to be featured on pay-per-view, CNBC said. “Discussions
WAIT AND SEE: The estimated cost of postponement started at US$2 billion and has kept rising, but the IOC has yet to say whether it would help pay for the extra expenses Postponing the Tokyo Olympics to next year would make the event more costly for all parties, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged on Thursday, although it offered few details on what the final bill might be. Four directors of the Olympic body held a conference call three days after Tokyo’s new dates were finalized, with the Games pushed back to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new dates cleared up any uncertainty about the event’s future, there are still plenty of question marks as the committee begins to work with Tokyo organizers and the