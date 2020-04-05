Rugby Australia chief to be axed

MEDIA RUMORS? With no pay agreement secured and players’ representatives calling for more financial information ahead of talks, the sport had another week of bad press

Reuters, SYDNEY





Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, media reported yesterday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by a shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Castle this week took a 50 percent pay cut and laid off 75 percent of Rugby Australia (RA) staff members, saying that the body would face losses of up to A$120 million (US$71.95 million) if no more rugby was played this year.

With no pay agreement secured with the players and their representatives calling on RA to provide more financial information ahead of negotiations, the sport has endured another week of bad press.

Australia’s Israel Folau scores a try against England in their Rugby Union match at Twickenham in London on Nov. 24, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The Australian and the Daily Telegraph both reported that Castle had lost the confidence of a board to which three new members were added at this week’s annual general meeting.

Former Australia captain Phil Kearns, who lost out when New Zealander Castle was appointed in 2017, was named as her likely successor by both newspapers.

RA later said in a statement that it had shared specific financial information with the Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) yesterday regarding a short-term pay deal.

“Rugby Australia believes the financial information it has provided today allows RUPA to accurately advise the players on these negotiations,” it said.

The parties are to meet today to take the negotiations forward, it added.

“We look forward to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement given the current circumstances the game is facing,” it said.

Castle took significant flak for her handling of the dismissal of Wallabies fullback Israel Folau last year, the costs of which contributed to a A$9.4 million loss last year.

She has also been criticized for spurning an offer from Fox Sports TV to extend their broadcast deal and instead taking the rights to market, potentially leaving Rugby Australia without a television deal at the end of this year.