BOXING
Russian coach tests positive
A Russian national boxing team coach has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Olympic qualifiers cut short in London last month. Anton Kadushin, who works with Gleb Bakshi, last year’s world champion in the middleweight class, on Thursday wrote on Instagram that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said that he experienced symptoms including a high temperature on Wednesday last week, a few days after returning from the qualifiers, and that he was now at home in self-isolation. Russia Boxing secretary-general Umar Kremlev said in a statement on its Web site that the situation was under control and that Kadushin had a mild case of the virus. There were no coronavirus cases among the Russian boxers who had returned from London last month, Kremlev added. The Olympic qualification tournament in London was halted on March 16 because of the rapidly spreading virus. Reuters last week reported that several Russian national team boxers returning from London had posted online pictures or videos that appeared to show them flouting self-isolation rules imposed to slow the spread of the virus.
CYCLING
Vuelta to feature 21 stages
This year’s Vuelta a Espana is still to go ahead as planned with all 21 stages, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating effects on Spain, the race’s director said on Thursday. “As it stands today, the Vuelta’s dates stay as they are and we not considering a race of less than the scheduled 21 stages,” Javier Guillen told sports daily AS. It had been rumored that the Vuelta, one of cycling’s three Grand Tours which is scheduled to start on Aug. 14 in the Netherlands, could reduce the number of stages if the Tour de France is delayed to make room for the postponed Giro d’Italia, which as yet has no new start date. “All this is mere speculation that has come out of Italy... We know that it’s difficult to combine races with established dates with others that need to be reorganized, so should know that we will have to be flexible should a change of dates materialize,” Guillen said. However, he insisted that the priority was ensuring that the Tour de France, which is still scheduled to start on June 27, is run, as “it’s an indispensable event for our sport.”
? FOOTBALL
Brady rents Jeter’s mansion
Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who last month joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is reportedly moving into a huge waterfront mansion owned by retired baseball star Derek Jeter. The Tampa Bay Times on Thursday reported that Brady, the 42-year-old NFL icon who departed the New England Patriots for the Florida squad, is to rent a 2,787m2 home owned by former New York Yankees shortstop Jeter, chief executive of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, on Davis Islands, about 9.6km from the Buccaneers’ training facility and 112.km from their home stadium. It features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, a billiards room and two boat lifts providing watercraft access to Tampa Bay. Jeter, 45, won five World Series titles with the Yankees. He lived in the mansion during the off-season while playing, completing construction in 2011. Jeter retired in 2014 after playing his full 20-year MLB career with the Yankees and since 2017 has been a part-owner of the Marlins.
DECREASED TENSION: The US players’ lawyers said that the soccer federation no longer disputes that the jobs of the women’s and men’s national teams require equal skill Women players suing the US Soccer Federation (USSF) said in in court documents filed on Tuesday that the federation has acknowledged that the jobs of male and female soccer players require equal skill. The language seemed to signal a decrease in tension between the parties after language in documents filed by the federation’s lawyers earlier last month provoked widespread outrage in saying that playing on the men’s national team required a higher level of skill based on speed and strength and carried greater responsibility. The fierce backlash — not only from the women players, but also from sponsors such as Coca-Cola —
A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo’s successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympic Games has said that he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan’s bid. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu, was paid US$8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games, financial records showed. Takahashi said the work included lobbying International Olympic Committee (IOC) members such as Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker, and that he gave Diack gifts, including digital
If British industry succeeds in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, it would in part be thanks to the pioneering role played by Formula One (F1) racing teams in the country. Seven of F1’s 10 teams have joined forces with leading aerospace and engineering firms to ramp up production of ventilators, while Mercedes has also worked with medics and academics to produce an alternative breathing aid. Normally obsessed with improving the performance of cars that race at more than 320kph, the teams are stripping back lifesaving devices and using computer simulation to test whether more simplified models can be mass produced. The seven
BITING THE BULLET: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi said that top players would make contributions so that the club’s employees can collect 100 percent of their salary Three-quarters of Rugby Australia’s staff were temporarily laid off yesterday amid huge financial losses from the sport’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown, while Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona’s players would take a 70 percent pay cut to ensure that the club’s other employees are paid. The cuts to rugby staff were “the toughest decision in the game’s history,” governing body CEO Raelene Castle said. “Although extremely painful, they are necessary to ensure ... we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild.” The sport has been hit hard by