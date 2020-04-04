SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Russian coach tests positive

A Russian national boxing team coach has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Olympic qualifiers cut short in London last month. Anton Kadushin, who works with Gleb Bakshi, last year’s world champion in the middleweight class, on Thursday wrote on Instagram that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said that he experienced symptoms including a high temperature on Wednesday last week, a few days after returning from the qualifiers, and that he was now at home in self-isolation. Russia Boxing secretary-general Umar Kremlev said in a statement on its Web site that the situation was under control and that Kadushin had a mild case of the virus. There were no coronavirus cases among the Russian boxers who had returned from London last month, Kremlev added. The Olympic qualification tournament in London was halted on March 16 because of the rapidly spreading virus. Reuters last week reported that several Russian national team boxers returning from London had posted online pictures or videos that appeared to show them flouting self-isolation rules imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

CYCLING

Vuelta to feature 21 stages

This year’s Vuelta a Espana is still to go ahead as planned with all 21 stages, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating effects on Spain, the race’s director said on Thursday. “As it stands today, the Vuelta’s dates stay as they are and we not considering a race of less than the scheduled 21 stages,” Javier Guillen told sports daily AS. It had been rumored that the Vuelta, one of cycling’s three Grand Tours which is scheduled to start on Aug. 14 in the Netherlands, could reduce the number of stages if the Tour de France is delayed to make room for the postponed Giro d’Italia, which as yet has no new start date. “All this is mere speculation that has come out of Italy... We know that it’s difficult to combine races with established dates with others that need to be reorganized, so should know that we will have to be flexible should a change of dates materialize,” Guillen said. However, he insisted that the priority was ensuring that the Tour de France, which is still scheduled to start on June 27, is run, as “it’s an indispensable event for our sport.”

? FOOTBALL

Brady rents Jeter’s mansion

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who last month joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is reportedly moving into a huge waterfront mansion owned by retired baseball star Derek Jeter. The Tampa Bay Times on Thursday reported that Brady, the 42-year-old NFL icon who departed the New England Patriots for the Florida squad, is to rent a 2,787m2 home owned by former New York Yankees shortstop Jeter, chief executive of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, on Davis Islands, about 9.6km from the Buccaneers’ training facility and 112.km from their home stadium. It features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, a billiards room and two boat lifts providing watercraft access to Tampa Bay. Jeter, 45, won five World Series titles with the Yankees. He lived in the mansion during the off-season while playing, completing construction in 2011. Jeter retired in 2014 after playing his full 20-year MLB career with the Yankees and since 2017 has been a part-owner of the Marlins.