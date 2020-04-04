The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) insisted it is aware that players must “share the financial burden” during the COVID-19 pandemic as a row over wage cuts for Premier League stars mounted on Thursday.
British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock called on top-flight players to take a pay cut after several clubs furloughed nonplaying staff.
Premier League players should “make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part,” Hancock said.
Photo: Reuters
The English season has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the pandemic and there is little chance of a return to action for some while after that.
The optics of top stars, many on multimillion-dollar contracts, being fully paid during the crisis are bad for the union and the Premier League, especially with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Norwich City all using the government’s job retention furlough scheme to save money.
Pressure is mounting on players to accept wage cuts or deferrals, with talks under way between the union, the Premier League and the English Football League.
The matter was yesterday to be debated again at a meeting of English soccer’s major stakeholders.
The union hinted at a resolution, saying in a statement: “We fully accept that players will have to be flexible and share the financial burden of the COVID-19 outbreak in order to secure the long-term future of their own club and indeed the wider game.”
“Our advice going out to players at this point reflects that expectation,” it added.
AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and his Brighton & Hove Albion counterpart Graham Potter have in the past two days agreed to wage cuts, along with other senior staff at those clubs.
Players and management staff at EFL Championship leaders Leeds United have agreed to defer wages.
Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker on Thursday criticized his old club for using the furlough scheme, while the union added that clubs should only be doing so if it is absolutely necessary.
“We are aware of the public sentiment that the players should pay nonplaying staff’s salaries. However, our current position is that — as businesses — if clubs can afford to pay their players and staff, they should,” the statement said.
“The players we have spoken to recognize that the nonplaying staff are a vital part of their club and they do not want to see club staff furloughed unfairly,” it said.
“Any use of the government’s support schemes without genuine financial need is detrimental to the wider society,” it added.
Hancock’s demand followed comments by his Conservative colleague Julian Knight, who is chair of the British House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
Knight has told Premier League chief executive Richard Masters that clubs who furlough nonplaying staff, but do not impose cuts on player wages, should be subjected to a windfall tax if they do not change approach by Tuesday next week.
