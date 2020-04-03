Roger Federer and Serena Williams were among the tennis stars left devastated on Wednesday as Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancelation of the oldest Grand Slam at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club leaves the season in disarray, with no tennis set to be played until mid-July.
“Devastated,” eight-time champion Federer said on Twitter, while Williams, who has won the tournament seven times, said that she was shocked by the momentous decision.
Photo: Reuters
Wimbledon was scheduled to run for two weeks from June 29, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their singles titles.
However, tournament heads on Wednesday bowed to the inevitable, saying in a statement that they had made the decision with “great regret.”
US tennis heads responded by saying that the US Open, scheduled to finish a week before the controversially rearranged French Open, was still due to take place as planned.
Club chairman Ian Hewitt said that the decision to cancel Wimbledon had not been taken lightly.
“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of the championships has only been interrupted previously by world wars,” he said.
“But, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships,” he added.
Halep took to Twitter to express her disappointment.
“So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year,” she said. “Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title.”
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said: “Very sad that Wimbledon has been cancelled this year but with all that is going on in the world right now, everyone’s health is definitely the most important thing!”
The decision to cancel Wimbledon was widely expected, with the world struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Organizers had earlier ruled out playing the event behind closed doors, while postponing it would also have created its own problems, with shorter days later in the English summer.
The ATP and WTA have also canceled the grass-court swing in the buildup to the tournament, meaning that the tennis season will not restart until July 13 at the earliest.
The US Tennis Association (USTA) said that it was sticking to its Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 dates for the US Open in New York.
“At this time, the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament,” it said in a statement.
“The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies,” it added.
American legend Billie-Jean King, a six-time Wimbledon women’s singles champion, said that canceling the tournament was the only option in the circumstances.
“I fully understand and support the decision of the committee and it is vital we keep our focus on those most impacted by this pandemic,” she said. “I have been fortunate to go to Wimbledon every year since 1961 and I am certainly going to miss it this year.”
The cancelation could mean multiple champions Federer, Serena Williams and Venus Williams have played at the club for the final time.
Federer and Serena Williams would be nearly 40 by next year’s championships and Venus Williams would be 41.
Serena, beaten in last year’s final by Halep, is stuck on 23 Grand Slam singles titles — agonizingly one away from equaling Australian Margaret Court’s record.
Tennis has endured a torrid time in the past several weeks, with the entire European clay-court season wiped out.
The French Tennis Federation provoked widespread anger with its unilateral decision to move the French Open from its original May 24 start date to begin on Sept. 20 — one week after the conclusion of the US Open.
A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo’s successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympic Games has said that he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan’s bid. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu, was paid US$8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games, financial records showed. Takahashi said the work included lobbying International Olympic Committee (IOC) members such as Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker, and that he gave Diack gifts, including digital
DECREASED TENSION: The US players’ lawyers said that the soccer federation no longer disputes that the jobs of the women’s and men’s national teams require equal skill Women players suing the US Soccer Federation (USSF) said in in court documents filed on Tuesday that the federation has acknowledged that the jobs of male and female soccer players require equal skill. The language seemed to signal a decrease in tension between the parties after language in documents filed by the federation’s lawyers earlier last month provoked widespread outrage in saying that playing on the men’s national team required a higher level of skill based on speed and strength and carried greater responsibility. The fierce backlash — not only from the women players, but also from sponsors such as Coca-Cola —
BITING THE BULLET: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi said that top players would make contributions so that the club’s employees can collect 100 percent of their salary Three-quarters of Rugby Australia’s staff were temporarily laid off yesterday amid huge financial losses from the sport’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown, while Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona’s players would take a 70 percent pay cut to ensure that the club’s other employees are paid. The cuts to rugby staff were “the toughest decision in the game’s history,” governing body CEO Raelene Castle said. “Although extremely painful, they are necessary to ensure ... we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild.” The sport has been hit hard by
If British industry succeeds in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, it would in part be thanks to the pioneering role played by Formula One (F1) racing teams in the country. Seven of F1’s 10 teams have joined forces with leading aerospace and engineering firms to ramp up production of ventilators, while Mercedes has also worked with medics and academics to produce an alternative breathing aid. Normally obsessed with improving the performance of cars that race at more than 320kph, the teams are stripping back lifesaving devices and using computer simulation to test whether more simplified models can be mass produced. The seven