CHINA
Big crowds at events banned
The nation’s sports bodies have been banned until further notice from organizing events that would draw large crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Administration of Sport said on Tuesday. “From now until further notice, major sporting events that gather crowds, such as marathons, will not resume,” it said. The directive, which singled out the nation’s soccer and basketball associations — both suspended — did not give a time frame when the situation might change.
RUGBY
Pair axed over schoolgirls
Australia’s National Rugby League has expelled two players on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs for a “serious” breach of its code of conduct after the pair took what the club described as “young females of a consensual age” to the team’s hotel during a pre-season tour. Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera were investigated by the league’s integrity unit following the promotional tour in New South Wales. “This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behavior,” league CEO Todd Greenberg said yesterday.
BASEBALL
Empty parks viable: Heaney
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney on Tuesday said that he would be willing to open the Major League Baseball season playing in empty ballparks — something the MLB players’ union has discussed. Playing with no fans in attendance is an option being considered, even though “no player wants to play in an empty stadium,” said Heaney, the Angels’ union representative. “Baseball shows why it’s the national pastime,” he said. “It can be helpful for people in tough times ... to flip on a game and see their team play.”
SOCCER
Clubs fined for fan banners
Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined for fans displaying offensive banners at matches in February, UEFA said on Tuesday. Bayern was ordered to pay 20,000 euros (US$22,000) for “transmitting a provocative message of an offensive nature” during a UEFA Champions League match at Chelsea. Fans unfurled banners in English protesting the “pricing insanity” of clubs charging away fans for tickets. Eintracht fans displayed profane slogans aimed at UEFA and opponent Salzburg at a UEFA Europa League game. UEFA fined Eintracht 15,000 euros for “transmitting a provocative message” and 10,000 euros for “bringing UEFA into disrepute.”
OLYMPIC GAMES
Doubt cast on new date
The lawmaker leading polls to be Japan’s next prime minister cast doubt on plans to hold the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games next year, citing uncertainty over the pandemic that he said would also affect his own future. Former Japanese defense minister Shigeru Ishiba, the public’s favorite to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said that whether he runs for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party next year depends on the coronavirus and whether the Olympics can be held. “It depends on the virus being under control, and not just in Japan,” Ishiba said on Tuesday. “If no one comes from Europe or America, it’s not the Olympics. It’s an Asian athletics event.”
A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo’s successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympic Games has said that he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan’s bid. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu, was paid US$8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games, financial records showed. Takahashi said the work included lobbying International Olympic Committee (IOC) members such as Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker, and that he gave Diack gifts, including digital
If British industry succeeds in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, it would in part be thanks to the pioneering role played by Formula One (F1) racing teams in the country. Seven of F1’s 10 teams have joined forces with leading aerospace and engineering firms to ramp up production of ventilators, while Mercedes has also worked with medics and academics to produce an alternative breathing aid. Normally obsessed with improving the performance of cars that race at more than 320kph, the teams are stripping back lifesaving devices and using computer simulation to test whether more simplified models can be mass produced. The seven
BITING THE BULLET: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi said that top players would make contributions so that the club’s employees can collect 100 percent of their salary Three-quarters of Rugby Australia’s staff were temporarily laid off yesterday amid huge financial losses from the sport’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown, while Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona’s players would take a 70 percent pay cut to ensure that the club’s other employees are paid. The cuts to rugby staff were “the toughest decision in the game’s history,” governing body CEO Raelene Castle said. “Although extremely painful, they are necessary to ensure ... we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild.” The sport has been hit hard by
After the University of Michigan lost to Ohio State University in the semi-finals of the women’s NCAA Big Ten Tournament, Michigan Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico and her staff hit the road, where they intended to take advantage of a full week off before the NCAA Tournament by visiting as many potential recruits as possible. “That was our window. You get to go to someone’s home. That helps you build relationships. Helps build so many things,” Barnes Arico said. “We had all these things scheduled until we went to see high-school championships.” Of course, the championships were canceled, as was the NCAA