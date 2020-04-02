SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CHINA

Big crowds at events banned

The nation’s sports bodies have been banned until further notice from organizing events that would draw large crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Administration of Sport said on Tuesday. “From now until further notice, major sporting events that gather crowds, such as marathons, will not resume,” it said. The directive, which singled out the nation’s soccer and basketball associations — both suspended — did not give a time frame when the situation might change.

RUGBY

Pair axed over schoolgirls

Australia’s National Rugby League has expelled two players on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs for a “serious” breach of its code of conduct after the pair took what the club described as “young females of a consensual age” to the team’s hotel during a pre-season tour. Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera were investigated by the league’s integrity unit following the promotional tour in New South Wales. “This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behavior,” league CEO Todd Greenberg said yesterday.

BASEBALL

Empty parks viable: Heaney

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney on Tuesday said that he would be willing to open the Major League Baseball season playing in empty ballparks — something the MLB players’ union has discussed. Playing with no fans in attendance is an option being considered, even though “no player wants to play in an empty stadium,” said Heaney, the Angels’ union representative. “Baseball shows why it’s the national pastime,” he said. “It can be helpful for people in tough times ... to flip on a game and see their team play.”

SOCCER

Clubs fined for fan banners

Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined for fans displaying offensive banners at matches in February, UEFA said on Tuesday. Bayern was ordered to pay 20,000 euros (US$22,000) for “transmitting a provocative message of an offensive nature” during a UEFA Champions League match at Chelsea. Fans unfurled banners in English protesting the “pricing insanity” of clubs charging away fans for tickets. Eintracht fans displayed profane slogans aimed at UEFA and opponent Salzburg at a UEFA Europa League game. UEFA fined Eintracht 15,000 euros for “transmitting a provocative message” and 10,000 euros for “bringing UEFA into disrepute.”

OLYMPIC GAMES

Doubt cast on new date

The lawmaker leading polls to be Japan’s next prime minister cast doubt on plans to hold the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games next year, citing uncertainty over the pandemic that he said would also affect his own future. Former Japanese defense minister Shigeru Ishiba, the public’s favorite to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said that whether he runs for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party next year depends on the coronavirus and whether the Olympics can be held. “It depends on the virus being under control, and not just in Japan,” Ishiba said on Tuesday. “If no one comes from Europe or America, it’s not the Olympics. It’s an Asian athletics event.”